UFC Belgrade: Live Stream Results & Highlights for Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

The UFC makes its debut in Serbia today (August 1) with a UFC Fight Night event at Belgrade Arena.

The card’s headlining bout features Daniel Rodriguez taking on Serbian finisher Uros Medic, who has yet to see the judges' scorecards in his 16-fight professional MMA career.

The co-main event will see former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz take on the undefeated Navajo Stirling, who accepted the fight on short notice after Błachowicz’s original opponent Bogdan Guskov was moved to UFC Abu Dhabi.

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Tops 14-Fight UFC Belgrade Card

The main card will also see longtime light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić move up to the heavyweight division to take on divisional staple Marcin Tybura after Duško Todorović meets Robert Valentin in a middleweight contest.

Aleksandar Rakić and Marcin Tybura during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert Urbina will also welcome former Oktagon MMA star Vlasto Čepo to the UFC in another middleweight bout, and the UFC Belgrade main card opens with a lightweight matchup between promotional newcomers Miloš Janičić and Noah Gugnon.

Miloš Janičić and Noah Gugnon during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The card’s prelims are also loaded with fighters set to make their promotional debuts, including undefeated Brazilian welterweight Michael Oliveira and former BRAVE CF bantamweight titleholder Borislav Nikolić.

UFC CEO Dana White separates Mark Vologdin and Borislav Nikolić during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliveira and Nikolić’s respective matchups with Oban Elliott and Mark Vologdin promise to be highlights of the prelim portion of the event, which also includes standout matchups like Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev and Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec.

Kyle Prepolec and Mateusz Rębecki during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between the main card and prelims, a total of nine different fighters will make their UFC debuts at Belgrade Arena.

UFC Belgrade Live Results & Highlights

All 28 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Belgrade successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Belgrade features an early start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Blachowicz and Navajo Stirling during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Belgrade Main Card (Paramount +, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling

Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Miloš Janičić vs. Noah Gugnon

UFC Belgrade Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 10:00 a.m. ET)

Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott

Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolić

Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec

Nina Milošević vs. Hailey Cowan

Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck

Marina Spasić vs. Stephanie Luciano