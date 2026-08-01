UFC Belgrade: Live Stream Results & Highlights for Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez
The UFC makes its debut in Serbia today (August 1) with a UFC Fight Night event at Belgrade Arena.
The card’s headlining bout features Daniel Rodriguez taking on Serbian finisher Uros Medic, who has yet to see the judges' scorecards in his 16-fight professional MMA career.
The co-main event will see former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz take on the undefeated Navajo Stirling, who accepted the fight on short notice after Błachowicz’s original opponent Bogdan Guskov was moved to UFC Abu Dhabi.
Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Tops 14-Fight UFC Belgrade Card
The main card will also see longtime light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić move up to the heavyweight division to take on divisional staple Marcin Tybura after Duško Todorović meets Robert Valentin in a middleweight contest.
Gilbert Urbina will also welcome former Oktagon MMA star Vlasto Čepo to the UFC in another middleweight bout, and the UFC Belgrade main card opens with a lightweight matchup between promotional newcomers Miloš Janičić and Noah Gugnon.
The card’s prelims are also loaded with fighters set to make their promotional debuts, including undefeated Brazilian welterweight Michael Oliveira and former BRAVE CF bantamweight titleholder Borislav Nikolić.
Oliveira and Nikolić’s respective matchups with Oban Elliott and Mark Vologdin promise to be highlights of the prelim portion of the event, which also includes standout matchups like Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev and Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec.
Between the main card and prelims, a total of nine different fighters will make their UFC debuts at Belgrade Arena.
UFC Belgrade Live Results & Highlights
All 28 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Belgrade successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.
UFC Belgrade features an early start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Belgrade Main Card (Paramount +, 1:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling
Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin
Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina
Miloš Janičić vs. Noah Gugnon
UFC Belgrade Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 10:00 a.m. ET)
Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev
Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott
Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolić
Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja
Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec
Nina Milošević vs. Hailey Cowan
Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck
Marina Spasić vs. Stephanie Luciano
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.