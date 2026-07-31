UFC Belgrade: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC makes its first trip to Belgrade, Serbia this week for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.

The main event will see Serbia’s own Uros Medic try to extend his current three-fight win streak when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez, who also comes into the matchup following three-straight wins and sits one spot ahead of Medic in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings.

The co-main event is also a massive fight for the light heavyweight division, as the undefeated Navajo Stirling steps in to meet former UFC titleholder Jan Błachowicz after Błachowicz’s original opponent Bogdan Guskov was pulled to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Belgrade Main Card Predictions

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be an absolute shock to see this fight go beyond the first two or three rounds, and with Rodriguez coming in off a significant layoff I’m picking Medic to send the Belgrade crowd into a frenzy with a big finish.

(Pick: Medic)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) reacts with Bogdan Guskov (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This fight represents a massive step up for Stirling, and I have to side with the former champion in Błachowicz even though I can absolutely picture Stirling keeping him at range for three rounds to take a decision victory.

(Pick: Błachowicz)

Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Tyrell Fortune (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rakić certainly won’t be dwarfed in his heavyweight debut the way some of the UFC’s current light heavyweight fighters would, but I’m still surprised to see him lined as such a big favorite against a divisional staple like Tybura.

(Pick: Tybura)

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Robert Valentin (blue gloves) celebrates after the fight against Julien Leblanc (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valentin avoided an almost-certain exit from the UFC when he snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing, and I think that “Robzilla” will be able to grind out a decision or potentially find a submission against Todorović.

(Pick: Valentin)

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Provided that he doesn’t get careless, this feels like a very favorable matchup for longtime Oktagon MMA standout Čepo to pick up a huge debut win in his home country.

(Pick: Čepo)

Miloš Janičić vs. Noah Gugnon

The UFC Belgrade main card opens with a pair of promotional newcomers on lengthy win streaks, and I’ll slightly lean with Gugnon to spoil Janičić’s bid to become the first Montenegrin to earn a victory in the UFC.

(Pick: Gugnon)

UFC Belgrade Preliminary Card

Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

Ignacio Bahamondes (red gloves) fights Tofiq Musayev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This lightweight bout should serve as an entertaining featured prelim before the start of the main card, and I think Musayev will be able to beat the odds and pick up his second UFC victory.

(Pick: Musayev)

Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott

Elliott had a promising start to his UFC career but enters UFC Belgrade following back-to-back losses, and unfortunately he's been handed a tough booking here against the debuting Oliveira.

(Pick: Oliveira)

Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolić

I think Nikolić was a very fun signing for the UFC, and this matchup with Vologdin looks like it could be the pre-event pick for “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Belgrade.

(Pick: Nikolić)

Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja

Buzukja should come into this fight with quite a bit of

desperation given that he’s 1-4 since joining the UFC, but I still have to pick Grad to get his hand raised and end a two-fight skid of his own.

(Pick: Grad)

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Kyle Prepolec

Grant Dawson (red gloves) fights Mateusz Rebecki (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men are desperately in need of a win at UFC Belgrade, and it’s hard to see a clear path to victory for Prepolec in this matchup following an 0-2 start to his UFC career.

(Pick: Rębecki)

Nina Milošević vs. Hailey Cowan

The UFC has done Cowan no favors booking her against the debuting Milošević, and unfortunately a fourth-straight loss will almost certainly bring an end to her time with the promotion.

(Pick: Milošević)

Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck

After failing to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s

Contender Series last year, Leka has the chance to make a statement in his promotional debut when he takes on Oktagon MMA standout Alexander Poppeck.

(Pick: Leka)

Marina Spasić vs. Stephanie Luciano

Stephanie Luciano (red gloves) fights Ravena Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spasić is one of several fighters on this card that the UFC seems to have signed just to offer more Serbian talent for the Belgrade crowd, and I expect that Luciano will outwork her over three rounds to earn a decision.

(Pick: Luciano)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Belgrade.