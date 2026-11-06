UFC Reportedly Books Top Prospects for Massive Fight on Israel Adesanya Card

The UFC has reportedly decided to match of a pair of its most highly-touted prospects for next month’s card in Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled to kick off the final month of the UFC’s 2026 calendar on December 6, the current expectation is that UFC Saudi Arabia will be headlined by a huge middleweight matchup between two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov.

Adesanya heads into the event in uncharted territory, as he’s currently on a four-fight skid that began with an upset-loss to Sean Strickland and was most recently stopped by Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle in March.

UFC Saudi Arabia Reportedly Adds Pavel Andrusca vs. Mahammadli Osmanli

The reported main event between Adesanya and Magomedov is currently doing a lot of the heavy lifting for UFC Saudi Arabia in terms of major name value, as the card’s co-main event will see Ion Cutelaba take on Magomed Tuchalov.

Ion Cutelaba before his fight against Philipe Lins (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The card does features a number of high-profile prospects such as Tuchalov, and Nolan King reports that the UFC has also made the somewhat surprising decision to book a bantamweight matchup between Mahammadli Osmanli and Pavel Andrusca.

Undefeated Pavel Andrusca Impressed in Short-Notice Debut at UFC Paris

A former Vendetta Fight Night bantamweight champion, Andrusca went 6-0 to starts his professional MMA career and defended his Vendetta belt twice before joining UAE Warriors last year.

Pavel Andrusca (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Nathaniel Wood (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After knocking out Daermisi Zhawupasi in his promotional debut, the Moldovan outdid himself in his second UAE Warriors outing in May when he only needed a little over two minutes to also knock out Gexipengchu.

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Pavel Andrusca (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already established as one of the hottest prospects in MMA, Andrusca was called in to make his UFC debut on short notice (and up a weight class) at UFC Paris and took a unanimous decision over Nathaniel Wood, who came into the matchup on a four-fight win streak.

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Pavel Andrusca (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The victory brought Andrusca’s overall record to 9-0 with seven stoppages, and he’ll now be tasked with defeating another promising young bantamweight in Osmanli at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Mahammadli Osmanli Lost TUF 34 Finals Due to Illegal Knee

Also a veteran of UAE Warriors, Osmanli joined the bantamweight cast of The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 following his second round submission of the formerly-undefeated Bakhtovar Yunusov at UAE Warriors 65.

“The Ineffable” submitted both of his opponents on the show to set up a meeting with Ilimbek Akylbek in the TUF 34 finals, which took place during a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas in September.

Heavily-favored to get his hand raised and extend his lengthy winning run, Osmanli unfortunately ended up losing his UFC debut via disqualification after he landed an illegal knee on Akylbek just over two minutes into the fight.

The UFC’s decision to book two of its most promising bantamweight prospects against one another so soon is certainly an interesting one, but the matchup between Andrusca and Osmanli does immediately become one of the biggest fights on UFC Saudi Arabia for hardcore fight fans.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Co-Main Event: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Adbul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy

Jun Yong Park vs. Marco Tulio

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Mahammandli Osmanli vs. Pavel Andrusca