BKFC Announces Two Massive Fights for KnuckleMania 5, Including Bryce Hall
It doesn’t get much bigger than this for the BKFC.
KnuckleMania 5 starts 2025 off with a bang, as the world’s fastest growing combat sports promotion touches down in Philadelphia for the first time at Wells Fargo Center - headlined by Philly’s own Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a high-profile contest.
The battle between UFC veterans is only the tip of the iceberg, with president David Feldman announcing two more thrilling bouts at the KM5 press conference on Tuesday.
Eddie Alvarez Grills Jeremy Stephens in BKFC Faceoff: ‘You’ve Never Been a Champion!'
Bryce Hall Books Second BKFC Fight vs. Kimbo Slice's Son
25-year-old TikTok superstar Bryce Hall is back in the Squared Circle against none other Kimbo Slice Jr., son of the late, great, street fighting legend and UFC fighter Kevin Ferguson.
Unlike most other influencers stepping into the ring, Hall decided to go down an alternate, more brutal route. Years after losing to Austin McBroom, he put down the gloves for his debut against Gee Perez last year which he won by second-round TKO, surprisingly enough.
With a massive 23.6M following behind him on TikTok alone, Hall looks to improve to 2-0 against Kimbo Slice Jr, a .500 MMA fighter with 6 pro MMA bouts, all under the Bellator banner. The last we saw of Ferguson was his Misfits Boxing debut, where “Baby Slice” lost by TKO to OJ Rose in 2023.
Just like his dad scrapping in the backyards of Miami, the 32-year-old Ferguson goes bare-knuckle in what is the biggest fight of his career thus far in Philly.
BKFC vs. Ex-UFC
Also on the card is a matchup between former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings and Taylor Starling. Starling’s a homegrown talent in BKFC, and while she has fallen short of a title twice, "Killa Bee" never fails to deliver an exciting fight, time in and time out.
Rawlings will be Starling’s first fight back since a decision loss to champ Britain Hart in August.
Once a titleholder of the Police Gazette Championship, “Rowdy” Bec has had better luck in BKFC, going 2-3 ever since with back-to-back losses against the best in the world, Britain Hart and Christine Ferea (twice).
Rawlings went 8-9 as an MMA pro with a total of seven fights in the UFC, by way of The Ultimate Fighter Season 20.
What To Expect
BKFC KnuckleMania 5 goes down on Jan. 25 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and is projected to be a sold-out show in the promotion’s debut in Pennsylvania.
"On January 25, we will host the biggest combat sports event in modern day Philadelphia history," BKFC President David Feldman said on Tuesday. "Non-stop action, excitement, and unforgettable moments. We're ready to showcase the raw, unfiltered intensity of bare knuckle fighting, and it's great fans, to the great city of Philadelphia."
KO Artist Nathan Rivera Details Why BKFC Is the Place to Be
