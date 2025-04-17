Carlos Prates fires back after Ian Garry calls him a quitter
Carlos Prates has issued a fiery response to his UFC Kansas City opponent Ian Garry.
Garry fired first by calling Prates a quitter earlier this month, later remarking that he'd finish Prates when they meet in the cage. Their fight is a short-notice booking after Prates' fight with Geoff Neal was cancelled from UFC 314 on April 12.
Now, the two welterweight strikers square off in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 26, and it's just heating up.
Carlos Prates blasts Ian Garry for 'talking s***'
In a post on Instagram on April 17, Prates responded to Garry's comments with some trash talk of his own.
"We're here training," Prates remarked. "While Ian Garry is talking s*** on the internet. You have a lot of free time. I'm here training. On the 26th I will fill him in with a punch in the mouth.
"Then he'll keep saying he didn't have time to train [while] he was on the internet talking s***. A**hole."
Prates looks to extend his unbeaten UFC run to five with a victory over Garry. The core Fighting Nerds team is 19-0 in the promotion, with Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy, and Caio Borralho all looking for top opportunities in their next appearances.
