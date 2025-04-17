Ex-UFC champion shows off unorthodox training method before pivotal Des Moines fight
Even championship-level fighters in the UFC may feel the need to incorporate some new and unexpected training methods for certain matchups.
The PFL, Cage Warriors, and the LFA will dominate the focus of MMA fans this weekend during a rare gap in the UFC’s calendar following UFC 314 in Miami, but the sport’s leading promotion will get right back out on the road next weekend for UFC Kansas City.
The promotion will also return to Montreal on May 10 for UFC 315 to close out a run of four-straight events outside of Las Vegas. Before that, fans in Des Moines, IA will be treated to a UFC Fight Night card topped by bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo
Figueiredo Works Head Movement Ahead Of Next Fight
A two-time UFC Flyweight Champion, Figueiredo moved up to bantamweight in 2023 following his four-fight series with Brandon Moreno and defeated top contender Rob Font via unanimous decision.
The Brazilian followed that win up by submitting former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt before he also bested Marlon Vera, but an undefeated start to his bantamweight run was halted by another former champion when he and Petr Yan headlined a UFC Fight Night event last November.
“Deus da Guerra” is now set to headline another card in Des Moines opposite Cory Sandhagen, and apparently Figueiredo has decided to take an unorthodox approach for at least part of his training as he prepares to face Sandhagen’s unique style.
Sandhagen Hunting For title Shot
Currently ranked one spot ahead of Figueiredo in the bantamweight rankings at #4, Sandhagen came up short in a fight for the interim bantamweight title with Yan in 2021 and has been hunting for a second crack at UFC gold ever since.
“Sandman” rebounded from the loss to Yan with three-straight victories over some of the UFC’s top bantamweights, but a UFC Fight Night main event against Umar Nurmagomedov last August saw Nurmagomedov earn a unanimous decision and go on to challenge Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.
Dvalishvili handed Nurmagomedov his first loss to successfully defend his bantamweight strap for the first time, and with “The Machine” now set to rematch Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 both Sandhagen and Figueiredo will be looking to secure the next bantamweight title shot when they meet in the Octagon in Des Moines.
