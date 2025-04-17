Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 TV channel, start time & undercard
Boxing fans will hopefully get their answer to an unexpected saga this weekend when Liam Cameron rematches Ben Whittaker.
Whittaker-Cameron 1 ended with controversy as both fighters careened over the ropes, Whittaker was unable to continue, and the fight was a technical draw. However, those watching in attendance and at home noticed an edge for Cameron, who appeared to be taking over the fight.
A Cameron victory would have been a colossal upset, which makes their rematch - six months later - all the more alluring.
Here's everything you need to know...
When do Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron fight?
Whittaker and Cameron fight on Sunday, April 20, in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Their ten-round fight is due to start at 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST.
Where can I watch Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2?
Fight fans can catch the action on Sky Sports Action from 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST, with continued coverage on Sky Sports Main Event after 3 pm ET.
Ben Whitttaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 undercard
(subject to change)
- Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron; Light heavy
- Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington; WBC International Silver super welter
- Frazier Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh; Heavy
- Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ehorgah; Middle
- Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith; BBBBofC Midlands Area Title middle
- Elliott Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall; Welter
- Mark Jeffers vs. Ricardo Lara; Super middle
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC’s Arman Tsarukyan says no one wants to fight since title shot fell through
- Ilia Topuria sends strong message regarding UFC lightweight title shot
- Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 314 salary 'leak' isn’t what it seems
- UFC star says Conor McGregor’s body is ruined from parties and drugs
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.