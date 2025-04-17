MMA Knockout

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 TV channel, start time & undercard

Mathew Riddle

Ring Magazine

Boxing fans will hopefully get their answer to an unexpected saga this weekend when Liam Cameron rematches Ben Whittaker.

Whittaker-Cameron 1 ended with controversy as both fighters careened over the ropes, Whittaker was unable to continue, and the fight was a technical draw. However, those watching in attendance and at home noticed an edge for Cameron, who appeared to be taking over the fight.

A Cameron victory would have been a colossal upset, which makes their rematch - six months later - all the more alluring.

Here's everything you need to know...

Whittaker vs. Cameron 2 promotional material
BOXXER

When do Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron fight?

Whittaker and Cameron fight on Sunday, April 20, in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Their ten-round fight is due to start at 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST.

Where can I watch Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron 2?

Fight fans can catch the action on Sky Sports Action from 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST, with continued coverage on Sky Sports Main Event after 3 pm ET.

Ben Whitttaker vs. Liam Cameron 2 undercard

(subject to change)

  • Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron; Light heavy
  • Lee Cutler vs. Sam Eggington; WBC International Silver super welter
  • Frazier Clarke vs. Ebenezer Tetteh; Heavy
  • Tyler Denny vs. Elvis Ehorgah; Middle
  • Troy Coleman vs. Bradley Goldsmith; BBBBofC Midlands Area Title middle
  • Elliott Whale vs. Lucas Ballingall; Welter
  • Mark Jeffers vs. Ricardo Lara; Super middle

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

