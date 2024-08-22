MMA Knockout

UFC Veteran Removed from Roster Following Arrest on Multiple Felony Charges

This former bantamweight contender has been released from the UFC.

Drew Beaupre

An eight-fight UFC veteran has been released from the promotion after he was arrested in Arizona on a number of felony charges.

Casey Kenney Released From UFC Following Arrest

According to the report from MMA Fighting, UFC veteran Casey Kenney was arrested by police in Phoenix, AZ on August 16 for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on the night of July 21 into the morning of July 22.

The former UFC bantamweight contender was released from police custody but now faces a Class 2 felony charge for kidnapping and a Class 4 felony charge for assault/strangulation, in addition to four other misdemeanor charges.

Kenney was arrested on August 16. / (Maricopa County Court/MMA Fighting)

The Class 2 felony carries a potential minimum prison sentence of four years and up to 12.5 years, and a preliminary hearing for Kenney’s case is currently scheduled for August 26 following a status conference on August 22.

A former Interim LFA Bantamweight Champion, Kenney joined the UFC in 2019 and scored back-to-back victories before he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Song Yadong (red gloves) fights Casey Kenney (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old rebounded with a three-fight win streak that was snapped by a split decision loss to former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 259, and he last stepped into the Octagon for a matchup with Song Yadong at UFC 265 in 2021 that he also lost via split decision.

Kenney was still listed on the UFC roster despite his lengthy layoff, but following his arrest on Wednesday the report from MMA Fighting also notes that the bantamweight has been formally released from his UFC contract.

