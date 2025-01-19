MMA Knockout

Ex-Lightweight Champ Sends Blunt Message on Next Islam Makhachev Fight After UFC 311

Charles Oliveira wants the rematch he never got following UFC 311.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on finally reclaiming his belt after all.

Oliveira Calls For Islam Makhachev Rematch After UFC 311

While in attendance at UFC 311, Oliveira gave his instant reaction to Islam Makhachev's fourth successful title defense against Renato Moicano in Saturday night's main event.

'“It was a great fight… but I’m next, and he knows that," Oliveira said. "The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira.”

Of course, Oliveira has some unfinished business with Makhachev. The pair met in Oct. 2022 when Oliveira still held championship gold before Makhachev snatched it away with a second-round submission.

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) and Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. / Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

The two were supposed to rematch the following year, but an injury sidelined Oliveira after suffering a cut in training under two weeks away from UFC 294.

"'Anything is possible, it's whenever both are ready," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto at the time of the injury.

The division moved on, as did they. Makhachev knocked out short-notice replacement Alexander Volkanovski, while Oliveira went 2-1 over his next three fights. This included a loss to Makhachev's original UFC 311 opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out of the fight due to back pain concerns.

If Oliveira were to get the fight, Makhachev would have his first true divisional rival, as Volkanovski is the former UFC featherweight champion and initially challenged Makhachev in Feb. 2023 for the sole purpose of a super-fight.

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It is unknown whether the UFC ultimately goes in this direction as CEO Dana White took a brief step back from promotional obligations to witness President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration festivities, though he did reiterate the UFC brass would figure out everything this coming Tuesday during their weekly matchmaking session.

For now, UFC 311 is in the books, and with White naming Makhachev as the promotion's pound-for-pound best, it'll likely be easier to ultimately give the lightweight champion what he wants after all.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

