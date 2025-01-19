Ex-Lightweight Champ Sends Blunt Message on Next Islam Makhachev Fight After UFC 311
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on finally reclaiming his belt after all.
Oliveira Calls For Islam Makhachev Rematch After UFC 311
While in attendance at UFC 311, Oliveira gave his instant reaction to Islam Makhachev's fourth successful title defense against Renato Moicano in Saturday night's main event.
'“It was a great fight… but I’m next, and he knows that," Oliveira said. "The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira.”
Of course, Oliveira has some unfinished business with Makhachev. The pair met in Oct. 2022 when Oliveira still held championship gold before Makhachev snatched it away with a second-round submission.
The two were supposed to rematch the following year, but an injury sidelined Oliveira after suffering a cut in training under two weeks away from UFC 294.
"'Anything is possible, it's whenever both are ready," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto at the time of the injury.
The division moved on, as did they. Makhachev knocked out short-notice replacement Alexander Volkanovski, while Oliveira went 2-1 over his next three fights. This included a loss to Makhachev's original UFC 311 opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out of the fight due to back pain concerns.
If Oliveira were to get the fight, Makhachev would have his first true divisional rival, as Volkanovski is the former UFC featherweight champion and initially challenged Makhachev in Feb. 2023 for the sole purpose of a super-fight.
It is unknown whether the UFC ultimately goes in this direction as CEO Dana White took a brief step back from promotional obligations to witness President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration festivities, though he did reiterate the UFC brass would figure out everything this coming Tuesday during their weekly matchmaking session.
For now, UFC 311 is in the books, and with White naming Makhachev as the promotion's pound-for-pound best, it'll likely be easier to ultimately give the lightweight champion what he wants after all.
