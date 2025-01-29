MMA Knockout

Michael Bisping predicts Israel Adesanya will beat Nassourdine Imavov for one key reason

The former UFC middleweight champion is backing another former titleholder at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Zain Bando

Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, now a color analyst for the promotion, weighed-in on the UFC Saudi Arabia main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday.

Adesanya Heads To Saudi Arabia On Two-Fight Skid

Adesanya, the two-time UFC middleweight champion, has been on a downward spiral since losing his belt to now-former champion Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya fights Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Israel Adesanya fights Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

He returned to the Octagon last August to settle his differences against current champion Dricus Du Plessis. However, the fight didn't go Adesanya's way, as he lost via fourth-round rear-naked choke in an attempt to regain the belt.

Khamzat Chimaev makes huge promise to UFC fans ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight

Having lost two straight and three of his last four, the other coming in April 2023 against former UFC middleweight-turned-Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, Bisping told his YouTube audience that this fight is a must-win for Adesanya to stay relevant within the division's Top 10, much less the Top 5.

Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in a middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena.
Dricus Du Plessis fights Israel Adesanya in a middleweight championship fight during UFC 305 at RAC Arena. / (Paul Kane/Getty Images

"Israel Adesanya, the former middleweight champion of the world who has lost three out of his last four fights," Bisping said. "That's a far cry from when Israel Adesanya was on top of the world."

Bisping Breaks Down Adesanya vs. Imavov

Bisping said one error in the Du Plessis loss ultimately cost Adesanya a chance at redemption. Against Imavov, who has four submission wins in MMA thus far, Adesanya can't afford to play into his opponent's finishing strengths.

Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the third round of their UFC Fight Night main event.
Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the third round of their UFC Fight Night main event. / Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"His losses are to (champion) Dricus Du Plessis, where he was taken down and choked out in Round 4," Bisping said. "The relevance of that, though, is that's how he made a career, sprawling and brawling, stopping the takedown. If he was taken down, bouncing right back up. So the question is, is he starting to slip, or is Dricus Du Plessis just that good?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes vicious shot at Conor McGregor while backing Paul Hughes

Whatever the case, Bisping concluded that the Imavov fight should be viewed as a gut-check opportunity for Adesanya to prove he is still a worthy contender.

Israel Adesanya after defending the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya after defending the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Before that [Du Plessis loss], it was a loss to Sean Strickland," Bisping said.  "Maybe he underestimated Sean. He didn't realize how good of an opponent he was. Maybe Sean Strickland got in his head.  Maybe Israel was distracted. The other loss was to Alex Pereira. Certainly, no shame in losing to any of them, but when you're the best in the world, when you're the champion, when you're No. 1 - okay, it starts to paint a picture."

Adesanya vs. Imavov concludes an 11-fight card, with the prelims starting at 9 a.m. ET followed by the main card at noon ET. In the U.S., it streams exclusively on ESPN+, beginning a stretch of 11 consecutive cards during Q1 for the UFC.

More UFC & MMA News

• (Exclusive) Youssef Zalal talks Las Vegas fight with top UFC contender Calvin Kattar

• Ariel Helwani shoots down Logan Paul-Jake Paul potential fight announcement

• Alex Pereira details fight talks with Jon Jones, comments on Tom Aspinall matchup

• Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News