Exclusive: UFC Veteran Charles Rosa & Brother Lucas Fight on Same Night at CES 78
It's not everyday that you see two brothers fighting it out on the same card, but that's what we're getting at CES 78 this Friday.
After 25 professional MMA bouts, former UFC fighter Charles Rosa will finally compete alongside family as his younger brother and rising prospect Lucas joins him on the main card of CES 78.
Charles has been coaching Lucas long before he ever made it into the UFC and says "the legacy continues" into his CES Championship reign and the start of his brother's own pro career.
Charles Rosa On Main Event, Sharing Spotlight With Lucas
Rosa hasn't lost a fight since his UFC departure in 2022, going 3-0 on the regional scene, all by way of submission.
Rosa tapped out 8-2-1 Joshua Harvey in his last appearance in May to win the CES Lightweight title, which he now defends against an oncoming Patrick Benson in the main event of CES 78 at Foxwoods Resorts Casino.
"It's an honor to headline the CES 78 card to Foxwoods, a place I grew up seeing commercials of and always wanted to be there," Charles Rosa told MMA Knockout. "I watched my uncle Tommy, Tom "The Bomb" Rosa fight in the tough man competitions in New England when I was a little kid, was my first time ever going to Foxwoods and I thought it was the most amazing place."
"It's also really special to share the card with my brother Lucas, because I love watching his career and love being part of it and the fact that he can fight on the card is a dream come true and something that brings all my family together, that’s my favorite part about it along with helping spring his career to the top. My fans are his fans, from fighting around the planet with UFC, now are his fans and part of 'Rosa Nation', the legacy continues..."
Following an amateur career that saw him go 9-1, Lucas Rosa, 28, makes his third appearance as a pro when he faces off against Jacob Krietel, a former BKFC fighter. Four years before this fight was booked, Lucas made the move from his native New England to South Florida, where he currently trains with his "Boston Strong" brother Charles at American Combat Gym.
"I have it where I can train with him at American Combat Gym south Florida and coach him by his his side, passing all the knowledge that I learned over the years in to him," Charles said of Lucas' development as a MMA fighter.
Lucas Rosa On Fighting Alongside Brother: "It's A Pretty Legendary Thing"
"I had been wanting to fight this opponent for a very long time, and I know he had been wanting to fight me, so when my opponent won his last fight with a first round TKO, I reached out to CES and knew that it would be perfect timing," Lucas said of fighting at CES 78 alongside his brother. "Charles and I had sort of discussed being on the same card before, but with him having just defended the title in really dominant fashion, and now me getting a really game opponent accepted by the commission at Foxwoods... the timing seemed amazing."
"It certainly adds stress to some of the viewers, especially our family," Lucas added. "But ultimately, I think we have a chance to do something that has very rarely, if ever, been done in MMA. Two brothers as the primary draws and fighting on the same card - it’s a pretty legendary thing in not just the sport but athletics overall. It’s historic, especially in New England where family means so much to people."
Legacy
CES 78 is what you call a full circle moment for the fighting Rosa's as Lucas follows in Charles' footsteps that saw him compete against some of the best fighters in the world like Bryce Mitchell and former interim champ Yair Rodriguez during his eight-year stint with the UFC.
The undefeated Lucas Rosa looks to add on to the legacy of their family name with his third-straight win on the regional scene on Friday.
"Life is a funny thing in the way it gives you full circle moments or echoes of the past— this is one of those," Lucas continued. "In third grade I wrote an essay on my brother titled 'someone who inspires me'. I grew up being inspired by all my older siblings and seeing Charles get to the top levels of the sport and now a champion; to be able to represent our area, our Rosa name, and our family, and do it together, it’s really special; an achievement like that with the legacy it creates and the people it inspires, is a rare thing. I am honored to be in this position with this meaningful opportunity with my brother alongside me."
Catch Charles & Lucas Rosa in action at CES 78 this Friday - live from the Foxwoods Resorts Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut.
