UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi

Following a stacked UK PPV last weekend, the UFC returns again with a fantastic card in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk

Perennial bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen tests his mettle against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. In the co-main slot, Sharabutdin Magomedov gets his stiffest test yet in Michael Oleksiejczuk, and beneath that, fan-favorite Marlon Vera takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. If that wasn't enough, the card also features the return of Tony Ferguson.

Plenty of prospects could be made or broken on this card, including Rolando Bedoya, Victoria Dudakova, Azamat Murzakanov, Joel Alvarez, Jordan Vucenic, and plenty more.

MMA Knockout will be here to provide you with free live results and highlights for the entire card, beginning on Saturday, August 3, at 12 pm ET.

UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi Results & Highlights

Prelims

Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya

Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic

Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Main Card

Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener

Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

