UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Following a stacked UK PPV last weekend, the UFC returns again with a fantastic card in Abu Dhabi.
UFC Abu Dhabi Preview: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Magomedov vs. Oleksiejczuk
Perennial bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen tests his mettle against the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. In the co-main slot, Sharabutdin Magomedov gets his stiffest test yet in Michael Oleksiejczuk, and beneath that, fan-favorite Marlon Vera takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. If that wasn't enough, the card also features the return of Tony Ferguson.
Plenty of prospects could be made or broken on this card, including Rolando Bedoya, Victoria Dudakova, Azamat Murzakanov, Joel Alvarez, Jordan Vucenic, and plenty more.
MMA Knockout will be here to provide you with free live results and highlights for the entire card, beginning on Saturday, August 3, at 12 pm ET.
UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi Results & Highlights
Prelims
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes
Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Main Card
Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez
Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
