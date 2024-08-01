MMA Knockout

UFC 308 News: Dan Ige Books Next Fight After Short-Notice Heroics in Las Vegas

"50K" meets another top featherweight in Abu Dhabi.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Ige will reportedly return at UFC 308 to take on another top featherweight after “50K” stepped in on just a few hours’ notice to save the co-main event of UFC 303.

Last-Minute Madness! Dan Ige & Diego Lopes Go to War at UFC 303

Ige Faces Lerone Murphy At UFC 308

Currently the UFC’s #14-ranked featherweight contender, Ige kicked off his year with a first-round knockout when he stopped Andre Fili back in February.

Ige famously got the call mid-card during UFC 303 to step in and fight Diego Lopes in the night’s co-main event, and after losing a unanimous decision in that Fight of the Night performance Mike Heck reports the 32-year-old is now set to return at UFC 308 opposite Lerone Murphy.

UFC 308 News: Dan Ige Books Next Fight After Short-Notice Heroics in Las Vegas
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dan Ige (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ranked two spots above Ige at #11, Murphy is unbeaten in his professional career and is coming off a unanimous decision win over longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza in the Englishman’s first UFC main event.

UFC 308 News: Dan Ige Books Next Fight After Short-Notice Heroics in Las Vegas
Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Josh Culibao (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports / Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, the rumored main event of UFC 308 is a massive featherweight title bout between undefeated champion Ilia Topuria and former titleholder Max Holloway, who claimed the promotion’s “BMF” title by knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Both Murphy and Ige are still at least a couple wins away from a featherweight title shot, but their matchup provides both men with a chance to potentially vault into the division’s Top 10 as part of a UFC 308 card that also features a possible heavyweight title eliminator between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

UFC 308: Abu Dhabi Card Adds Potential Title Eliminator with Heavyweight Rematch

Read More UFC & MMA News

UFC Lawsuit Update: Judge Rejects $335M Antitrust Settlement in Landmark Decision

Undefeated UFC Heavyweight Gets Second Suspension in a Row After Promising Debut

UFC News: Marlon Vera Reacts to Opponent Training With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Exclusive: UFC Veteran Charles Rosa & Brother Lucas Fight on Same Night at CES 78

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News