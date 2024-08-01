UFC 308 News: Dan Ige Books Next Fight After Short-Notice Heroics in Las Vegas
Dan Ige will reportedly return at UFC 308 to take on another top featherweight after “50K” stepped in on just a few hours’ notice to save the co-main event of UFC 303.
Last-Minute Madness! Dan Ige & Diego Lopes Go to War at UFC 303
Ige Faces Lerone Murphy At UFC 308
Currently the UFC’s #14-ranked featherweight contender, Ige kicked off his year with a first-round knockout when he stopped Andre Fili back in February.
Ige famously got the call mid-card during UFC 303 to step in and fight Diego Lopes in the night’s co-main event, and after losing a unanimous decision in that Fight of the Night performance Mike Heck reports the 32-year-old is now set to return at UFC 308 opposite Lerone Murphy.
Ranked two spots above Ige at #11, Murphy is unbeaten in his professional career and is coming off a unanimous decision win over longtime UFC veteran Edson Barboza in the Englishman’s first UFC main event.
Set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, the rumored main event of UFC 308 is a massive featherweight title bout between undefeated champion Ilia Topuria and former titleholder Max Holloway, who claimed the promotion’s “BMF” title by knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Both Murphy and Ige are still at least a couple wins away from a featherweight title shot, but their matchup provides both men with a chance to potentially vault into the division’s Top 10 as part of a UFC 308 card that also features a possible heavyweight title eliminator between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.
UFC 308: Abu Dhabi Card Adds Potential Title Eliminator with Heavyweight Rematch
