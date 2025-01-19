Alex Pereira Title Fight Headlines UFC 313, Lightweight Banger Set as Co-Main Event
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is set for his Octagon return following an incredible 2024.
Pereira to Headline UFC 313 vs. Magomed Ankalev.
Arguably the biggest star on the UFC roster at the moment, former middleweight titleholder Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt at the end of 2023 before successfully defending it three times last year by stopping Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Ex-ONE Double-Champ Reinier de Ridder Forces Quick Tap from Kevin Holland at UFC 311
"Poatan" recently teased fans that he had fight news coming soon, and during the broadcast for UFC 311 the promotion officially announced that Pereira will defend his light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8.
Ranked as the UFC's #1 light heavyweight contender, Anakalev fought to a draw with Jan Błachowicz in his first title bid at UFC 282 and scored a pair of wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakić last year.
Most fans assumed that Ankalaev was the clear next choice to challenge Pereira, but the Brazilian did have a bit of fun at the end of 2024 when he openly dismissed the matchup in a social media post.
Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker To Throw Down At UFC 311
Former Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje got the MMA rumor mill turning earlier this month with a YouTube video where he claimed he was preparing to face Dan Hooker in March, and that lightweight matchup will serve as the five-round co-main event for UFC 313 in Las Vegas.
Gaethje scored arguably the biggest win of his career in 2023 when he knocked out Dustin Poirier in their headlining rematch at UFC 291 to claim the BMF belt, but "The Highlight" lost that title to Max Holloway at UFC 300 when the former featherweight stopped him with an incredible last-second knockout.
Raoni Barcelos Upsets Massive Favorite Payton Talbott in UFC 311 Featured Prelim
A matchup with Hooker is guaranteed to produce fireworks, as "The Hangman" is firmly established as one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster and is currently riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak.
UFC 313 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8, and with the Pereira vs. Ankalaev headliner and Gaethje vs. Hooker co-main event in place the card currently looks like this:
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalev
Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto
