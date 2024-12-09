MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria's Brother Aleksandre Drops Update on Plans for UFC Debut

The elder Topuria brother inked a deal with the UFC in August.

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to finally see Aleksandre Topuria step into the cage for his debut fight with the UFC.

Topuria Preparing For UFC Debut In 2025

The older brother of undefeated UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre officially inked a deal with the UFC back in August and immediately got fans excited about the prospect of seeing another Topuria competing in the Octagon.

Ilia has rocketed to UFC stardom in the last year after he knocked out longtime featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the division’s title, and at UFC 308 “El Matador” scored another massive win when he became the first man to knock out former featherweight champion and
current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fans were hoping that Alexandre might make his promotional debut before the end of the year after signing a contract in August, but with next weekend’s UFC Tampa set to conclude the UFC’s 2024 calendar “El Cazador” confirmed on Instagram that he’ll finally enter the Octagon in early 2025.

Topuria wanted to make his UFC debut sometime this year. / (Instagram)

Topuria is a few fights shy of having the same experience his brother boasted when he debuted with the UFC in 2020, but the 28-year-old does have a 100% finishing rate in his wins and has stopped every opponent in the first round outside of his lone loss to Ivo Ivanov in 2015.

“El Cazador” waited more than six years before fighting again after the Ivanov loss, and when he does finally make his UFC debut next year Topuria will carry the momentum of three-straight knockout wins that all came after less than two minutes of action.

Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

