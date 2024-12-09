Ilia Topuria's Brother Aleksandre Drops Update on Plans for UFC Debut
Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to finally see Aleksandre Topuria step into the cage for his debut fight with the UFC.
Topuria Preparing For UFC Debut In 2025
The older brother of undefeated UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre officially inked a deal with the UFC back in August and immediately got fans excited about the prospect of seeing another Topuria competing in the Octagon.
Ilia has rocketed to UFC stardom in the last year after he knocked out longtime featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the division’s title, and at UFC 308 “El Matador” scored another massive win when he became the first man to knock out former featherweight champion and
current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.
Fans were hoping that Alexandre might make his promotional debut before the end of the year after signing a contract in August, but with next weekend’s UFC Tampa set to conclude the UFC’s 2024 calendar “El Cazador” confirmed on Instagram that he’ll finally enter the Octagon in early 2025.
Topuria is a few fights shy of having the same experience his brother boasted when he debuted with the UFC in 2020, but the 28-year-old does have a 100% finishing rate in his wins and has stopped every opponent in the first round outside of his lone loss to Ivo Ivanov in 2015.
“El Cazador” waited more than six years before fighting again after the Ivanov loss, and when he does finally make his UFC debut next year Topuria will carry the momentum of three-straight knockout wins that all came after less than two minutes of action.
