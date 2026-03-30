Ex-UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Addresses Retirement Rumors After 4th-Straight Loss

Israel Adesanya has no intention of hanging up his gloves after suffering a fourth-straight loss at UFC Seattle last weekend.

A two-time UFC middleweight champion and arguably the promotion's biggest star of the last decade, Adesanya returned from more than a year away last Saturday to headline UFC Seattle against #14-ranked middleweight contender Joe Pyfer.

Although Adesanya did end up outlanding Pyfer in total strikes, a takedown late in the second round left “The Last Stylebender” in a vulnerable position where he absorbed unanswered shots until the referee was forced to step in and call an end to things.

Israel Adesanya Addresses Fans After UFC Seattle Loss

The result leaves Adesanya on a four-fight skid that began with his infamous upset-loss to Sean Strickland in a middleweight title bout at UFC 293, and it also marks the third-straight time that he’s been finished during that run.

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Taking to social media, Adesanya indirectly addressed the speculation that he might consider retiring and assured fans that his fighting career is far from over.

Israel Adesanya addressed the loss to Joe Pyfer on social media. | (Instagram)

“I know it’s hard on my people seeing me fall. I promise you it’s harder on me. Regardless, we respawn and go again.”

"The Last Stylebender" Already A Member Of The UFC Hall Of Fame

Following a lengthy and very successful kickboxing career and initial 9-0 run in MMA, Adesanya fully committed to MMA in 2017 and picked up two first-round finishes before he joined the UFC with an 11-0 record the following year.

Five wins set him up for an interim middleweight title bout with Kelvin Gastelum that’s now enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, and he became undisputed middleweight king when he knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round at UFC 243.

Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) defeats Robert Whittaker (red gloves) during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Adesanya’s initial UFC championship reign included five successful title defenses and a failed bid at double-champ glory when he moved up to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight strap in 2021. “The Last Stylebender” was knocked out by his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, but he reclaimed the middleweight belt and finally scored a victory over the Brazilian when the pair met in an immediate rematch at UFC 287.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The 36-year-old was a massive favorite to defeat Strickland in the first title defense of his second championship reign at UFC 293 but dropped a unanimous decision. He returned the following year and was submitted by future middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis, and Adesanya was also knocked out by current #2-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in his only outing of 2025 before he returned to meet Pyfer in Seattle.