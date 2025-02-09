Ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya & Kelvin Gastelum to join UFC Hall of Fame
Nearly six years ago, former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum fought in the co-main event of UFC 236.
It was an epic five-round war that saw Adesanya win a decision to claim the interim middleweight belt and earn an eventual title unification fight in Oct. 2019. On Saturday night at UFC 312, the fight had the honor of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the "Fight Wing" this summer.
Gastelum vs. Adesanya – UFC 236
In a promotional release, UFC CEO Dana White recalled how exciting the fight was and what it did for both fighter's careers.
Fighter snatches neck in 'Comeback of the Year' contender at UFC 312
“The fight between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life,” White said. "This was an absolute war with the interim title on the line. Congrats to Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum on a fight that will always be remembered!”
The five-round slugfest marked the beginning of Adesanya's popularity in the UFC. It kickstarted Adesanya's title run before he knocked out Robert Whittaker and then moved on to fight the likes of Yoel Romero, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, and other middleweight greats along the way.
Although Adesanya has slipped up over the last few years, sitting at 4-5 in his last nine fights, his middleweight legacy can never be replicated.
As for Gastelum, it has been an up-and-down career since the Adesanya loss. However, he did earn a win in his last outing against Daniel Rodriguez and has now come up on the right end in two if his last three outings.
'The Joker' bounces back from massive upset, outboxes Bruna Brasil at UFC 312
For now, both men will have their moment later this year, and both have greatly earned it.
More UFC & MMA News
• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria
• Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC
• Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral
• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.