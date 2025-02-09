MMA Knockout

Ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya & Kelvin Gastelum to join UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC 236 classic will be going into the promotion's HOF this summer.

Zain Bando

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Nearly six years ago, former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum fought in the co-main event of UFC 236.

It was an epic five-round war that saw Adesanya win a decision to claim the interim middleweight belt and earn an eventual title unification fight in Oct. 2019. On Saturday night at UFC 312, the fight had the honor of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the "Fight Wing" this summer.

Gastelum vs. Adesanya – UFC 236

In a promotional release, UFC CEO Dana White recalled how exciting the fight was and what it did for both fighter's careers.

Fighter snatches neck in 'Comeback of the Year' contender at UFC 312

“The fight between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life,” White said. "This was an absolute war with the interim title on the line. Congrats to Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum on a fight that will always be remembered!”            

Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena.
Kelvin Gastelum fights Israel Adesanya during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The five-round slugfest marked the beginning of Adesanya's popularity in the UFC. It kickstarted Adesanya's title run before he knocked out Robert Whittaker and then moved on to fight the likes of Yoel Romero, Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, and other middleweight greats along the way.

Although Adesanya has slipped up over the last few years, sitting at 4-5 in his last nine fights, his middleweight legacy can never be replicated.

Israel Adesanya reacts after defeating Jared Cannonier during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya reacts after defeating Jared Cannonier during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As for Gastelum, it has been an up-and-down career since the Adesanya loss. However, he did earn a win in his last outing against Daniel Rodriguez and has now come up on the right end in two if his last three outings.

'The Joker' bounces back from massive upset, outboxes Bruna Brasil at UFC 312

For now, both men will have their moment later this year, and both have greatly earned it.

More UFC & MMA News

• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria

• Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC

• Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral

• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News