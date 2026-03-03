Ex-UFC Champion to Face Undefeated Knockout Machine in Shocking MMA Return Fight

A former UFC champion is coming out of retirement to face an undefeated prospect in what will be his first MMA fight in more than three years.

UFC titles have been a hot topic in MMA headlines during the last week following the announcement that Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg will throw down for the now-vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 327, and some combat sports fans will still argue that the “BMF” belt that Max Holloway will defend in a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 this weekend does in fact count as a legitimate UFC title.

One of the biggest question marks heading into 2026 was when undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will return to defend his belt in the Octagon, and it shockingly appears that former UFC Lightweight Champion Benson Henderson will return to action before fans see “El Matador” compete this year.

Patrick Habibora vs. Benson Henderson Headlines PFL Brussels

Initially announced by Ariel Helwani and Uncrowned Combat before a formal confirmation from the PFL, Henderson is returning to MMA for the first time in more than three years to face undefeated welterweight Patrick Habirora in the main event of PFL Brussels on May 23.

𝙂𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝙇𝙄𝘿𝙀❗️BRUSSELS GET READY! 🇧🇪



Belgium’s own @5klabastoss faces MMA Legend @BensonHenderson in the Main Event of #PFLBrussels



Be there for Saturday, May 23rd!

🎟️ https://t.co/39SuOziHlt



Pre-Sale: Tuesday, March 3rd at 12PM CET

General Sale:… pic.twitter.com/ec0vfXaG4U — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 2, 2026

Undefeated in his professional career and currently on a 16-fight win streak that began during an amateur run that closed out with winning an IMMAF welterweight title in 2023, Habirora initially joined the PFL in 2024 and took a unanimous decision over Claudio Pacella for his second pro victory.

Every @5klabastoss KO under 30 seconds! ⏳



Patrick Habirora returns on Saturday, May 23rd against MMA Legend Benson Henderson #PFLBrussels Pre-Sale LIVE NOW

🎟️ https://t.co/39SuOzi9vV#PFLBrussels | Saturday, May 23rd | 📍ING Arena | 📺 Streaming on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/pHfCFa2T98 — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 3, 2026

The 24-year-old went on to score four-straight knockouts between AEF, Ares FC, FAF and the PFL, and Habirora appears to be fully committed to the PFL full-time now after scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts of UFC veterans Danny Roberts and Kevin Jousset last year.

"Smooth" Hasn't Fought In MMA Since Bellator Title Shot In 2023

“The Belgian Bomber” recently teased that his next fight would be against a former UFC champion, but few fans could have predicted that he’d be welcoming Henderson back to MMA for the first time since 2023.

One of the most successful lightweight champions in UFC history, Henderson defended his 155 lbs. belt three times after claiming it from UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar at UFC 144. After losing his title in a rematch with Anthony Pettis, “Smooth” later moved up to welterweight for the final two bouts of his UFC career and picks up wins over Brandon Thatch and Jorge Masvidal before joining Bellator in 2016.

Benson Henderson (red gloves) competes against Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Olympic Gymnastics Arena. | Lili Troncale-Imagn Images

Henderson immediately challenged Andrey Koreshkov for the Bellator welterweight belt in his promotional debut but lost a unanimous decision. The former UFC titleholder also challenged Michael Chandler for the Bellator lightweight strap later that year and had a successful run with the promotion that closed out with a submission-loss in another failed welterweight title bid against Usman Nurmagomedov in 2023 that saw Henderson formally announced his retirement from MMA during his post-fight interview.

Patricky Pitbull (blue gloves) fights Benson Henderson (red gloves) during Bellator 183 at SAP Center. | Dave Mandel-Imagn Images

The 42-year-old has remained active in various combat sports including grappling, boxing, a one-off bout with Karate Combat, and most recently an RAF wrestling match where he came up short against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. Henderson was scheduled to return to MMA last year for a trilogy bout with Pettis as part of the initial slate of matchups organized by the Global Fight League.