Ex-UFC Champion to Face Undefeated Knockout Machine in Shocking MMA Return Fight
A former UFC champion is coming out of retirement to face an undefeated prospect in what will be his first MMA fight in more than three years.
UFC titles have been a hot topic in MMA headlines during the last week following the announcement that Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg will throw down for the now-vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 327, and some combat sports fans will still argue that the “BMF” belt that Max Holloway will defend in a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 this weekend does in fact count as a legitimate UFC title.
One of the biggest question marks heading into 2026 was when undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria will return to defend his belt in the Octagon, and it shockingly appears that former UFC Lightweight Champion Benson Henderson will return to action before fans see “El Matador” compete this year.
Patrick Habibora vs. Benson Henderson Headlines PFL Brussels
Initially announced by Ariel Helwani and Uncrowned Combat before a formal confirmation from the PFL, Henderson is returning to MMA for the first time in more than three years to face undefeated welterweight Patrick Habirora in the main event of PFL Brussels on May 23.
Undefeated in his professional career and currently on a 16-fight win streak that began during an amateur run that closed out with winning an IMMAF welterweight title in 2023, Habirora initially joined the PFL in 2024 and took a unanimous decision over Claudio Pacella for his second pro victory.
The 24-year-old went on to score four-straight knockouts between AEF, Ares FC, FAF and the PFL, and Habirora appears to be fully committed to the PFL full-time now after scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts of UFC veterans Danny Roberts and Kevin Jousset last year.
"Smooth" Hasn't Fought In MMA Since Bellator Title Shot In 2023
“The Belgian Bomber” recently teased that his next fight would be against a former UFC champion, but few fans could have predicted that he’d be welcoming Henderson back to MMA for the first time since 2023.
One of the most successful lightweight champions in UFC history, Henderson defended his 155 lbs. belt three times after claiming it from UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar at UFC 144. After losing his title in a rematch with Anthony Pettis, “Smooth” later moved up to welterweight for the final two bouts of his UFC career and picks up wins over Brandon Thatch and Jorge Masvidal before joining Bellator in 2016.
Henderson immediately challenged Andrey Koreshkov for the Bellator welterweight belt in his promotional debut but lost a unanimous decision. The former UFC titleholder also challenged Michael Chandler for the Bellator lightweight strap later that year and had a successful run with the promotion that closed out with a submission-loss in another failed welterweight title bid against Usman Nurmagomedov in 2023 that saw Henderson formally announced his retirement from MMA during his post-fight interview.
The 42-year-old has remained active in various combat sports including grappling, boxing, a one-off bout with Karate Combat, and most recently an RAF wrestling match where he came up short against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. Henderson was scheduled to return to MMA last year for a trilogy bout with Pettis as part of the initial slate of matchups organized by the Global Fight League.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.