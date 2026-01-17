UFC Champion Ilia Topuria provides first clear update on plans for UFC return fight

Ilia Topuria has finally shared an update regarding when fans can expect to see him return to the Octagon and defend his UFC title.

A perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, Topuria joined the UFC in 2020 and won six-straight fights before he unseated UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski with a second-round knockout at UFC 298.

“El Matador” defended his belt once against anther all-time featherweight great in Max Holloway before he moved up to lightweight and also knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the division’s vacant title, but Topuria is currently sidelined to start 2026 while he deals with some ongoing personal issues.

Ilia Topuria Shares Timeline For UFC Return In 2026

Topuria made it clear towards the end of last year that he would not feature as part of the UFC’s plans to formally kick off its new deal with Paramount in early 2026, but now the 28-year-old has at least informed fans that he intends to return in either late spring or early summer.

April-June — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) January 16, 2026

"April-June"

A June return could would have Topuria closing in on a year out of action since he defeated Oliveira to win the lightweight title. Once “El Matador” made it clear that he wouldn’t be fighting in the first part of 2026, the UFC acted quickly to set up an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

"El Matador" Plans To Face Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett Winner

The decision to create an interim lightweight title and also not include #1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan as part of the matchup was met with considerable skepticism by some fans, but Gaethje vs. Pimblett is set to headline the first UFC event of the year when UFC 324 goes down at T-Mobile Arena next Saturday.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The interim title bout will have an even brighter spotlight on it after Kayla Harrison withdrew from her co-main event superfight with returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, and Topuria followed up his initial update by saying that he fully intends to meet either Gaethje or Pimblett in a title unification bout upon his own return.

The winner between Paddy and Justin — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) January 16, 2026

"The winner between Paddy and Justin"

As noted by the fan that Topuria replied to, it looks like #1-ranked Tsarukyan is still on the outside looking in as far as the UFC’s lightweight title picture goes.

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old was booked to meet then-Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in rematch at UFC 311 but was forced out of the fight on weigh-in day due to injury, and UFC CEO Dana White still appears unwilling to give Tsarukyan another title shot even after he submitted Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Qatar.

