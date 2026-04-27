UFC Champion Carlos Ulberg Shares Huge Return Timeline Update Following Knee Surgery

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg has updated fans on how his recovering is going following knee surgery.

Currently on a 10-fight win streak that began after he suffered his first (and only) MMA loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu in his UFC debut, Ulberg claimed the promotion’s vacant light heavyweight belt earlier this month when he knocked out Jiří Procházka in the main event of UFC 327.

That knockout unfortunately came after Ulberg injured his knee during the early going of the fight with Procházka, and the 35-year-old underwent knee surgery the week after the event to address what turned out to be a torn ACL.

Carlos Ulberg Shares UFC Return Timeline Following Surgery

Ulberg’s injury leaves the light heavyweight division in a difficult spot, but the newly-crowned UFC champion did recently let fans know that he should hopefully be ready to return towards the latter part of this year.

“We went into the surgery thinking ‘Okay, this could be between six to eight months or so,’”Ulberg explained. “Longer for some, but with the progress that we’ve got at the moment – it’s only been a week now – and we’re moving pretty good. I think we’ve got a good formula going, the body’s healing

really fast.”

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The decision to book a bout for the vacant light heavyweight belt between Ulberg and the division’s former titleholder Procházka came following Alex Pereira’s decision to relinquish the belt ahead of an interim heavyweight title fight at “UFC Freedom 250”.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Poatan” first secured the light heavyweight championship by stopping Procházka in 2023, and he reclaimed the belt at UFC 320 with another finish against Magomed Ankalaev after Ankalaev unseated him in their first meeting.

Will the UFC Create an Interim Light Heavyweight Belt?

Ankalaev hasn’t competed since his loss to Pereira but does still occupy the division’s #1 spot, and the former champion recently called out former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. for a potential return fight.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A matchup between Ankalaev and Rountree, who is currently the UFC’s #5-ranked light heavyweight contender, would certainly help to sort out who might challenge Ulberg once he’s ready to return to the Octagon. Former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz was also poised to try and throw his name in the mix for a second meeting with Ulberg but recently suffered a torn meniscus, which forced him out of an immediate rematch with Bogdan Guskov that was scheduled for UFC 328.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The other major question on the mind of many fans is if the UFC might elect to create an interim title during Ulberg’s absence, which could become more likely if it turns out that “Black Jag” isn’t able to return quite as soon as was indicated in his recent update.