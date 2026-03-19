UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Fires Back at Dustin Poirier Over Huge Claim

Former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier fell just short of becoming undisputed champion on three separate occasions. His final opportunity came in June 2024 at UFC 302 against current UFC Welterweight Champion, Islam Makhachev, when he was still the promotion's best at lightweight.

A fifth round D'arce choke loss saw Makhachev retain his title before eventually moving to 170 pounds last year. Poirier has since retired from MMA after a UFC 318 "BMF" title fight loss to Max Holloway last July.

Upon reflecting on his career, Poirier took issue with the Makhachev fight, where he revealed a surprising detail that potentially dictated the eventual outcome.

Islam Makhachev Under Fire From Dustin Poirier

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Islam is huge,” Poirier told Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show podcast. “Hunter [Campbell] from the UFC — I was in his office not too long ago, and they keep records of all the fight-night weights. They don’t release them all, but they keep them. We were talking about the Islam fight, and he told me his weight, and I was like, ‘That’s insane.’”

That weight, according to Poirier, was 192 pounds. The lightweight divisional limit for championship fights is 155 pounds. Of course, all fighters have to rehydrate after weighing in, so this would have happened to Makhachev overnight.

But the former UFC lightweight champion was quick to dismiss that claim entirely, causing debate about whether the outcome of the fight should be marked with an asterisk or not.

Islam Makhachev Issues Call Out to Dustin Poirier

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I’ve never weighed more than 80 kg [176 pounds], ever,” Makhachev responded in a Telegram message.

Nonetheless, Poirier was taken aback by Campbell's findings.

"192 pounds, I think — something like 190, 191, somewhere around there,” Poirier said. “I was 176. I looked across at him under the spotlights, and he had veins in his shoulders. I’m like, ‘F***, this guy is huge.’”

Of course, there isn't anything Poirier can do now. Makhachev ended up defending the title once more last January opposite Renato Moicano last January at UFC 311 before officially moving up.

Makhachev, who won the UFC Welterweight Championship last November against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, now has a chance to go down as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever if he can maintain his level of dominance. It's still unclear who he's fighting next, though there are options that could make sense later this year.

We'll see if the war of words continues, but it seems highly unlikely.