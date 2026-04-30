UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Claims He's Accepted Opponent in Massive Next Fight Update

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev claims that he’s officially started preparations for his next fight.

Currently the top pound-for-pound male fighter in the UFC, Makhachev joined the short list of fighters that have won UFC belts in two weight classes last year when he dominated Jack Della Maddalena to claim the welterweight strap at UFC 322.

Fans have been clamoring for an update on when the former lightweight king will return to the cage to defend his new title, and the latest update from UFC CEO Dana White was that the plan is to have Makhachev fight in August.

Islam Makhachev "Preparing" for Next UFC Opponent

Ariel Helwani made headlines this week with claims about targeted fights for both Makhachev and Conor McGregor, and now Makhachev himself says that he has an opponent lined up and has verbally agreed to the matchup.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“The opponent is known verbally, but there are no confirmed agreements or signed contracts at the moment,” Makhachev told Ushatayka (h/t Championship Rounds). “But I have already started my basic stage of preparation.”

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

According to both Helwani and Álvaro Colmenero, the UFC is hoping to have Islam Makhachev defend his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, which will see the promotion make its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, PA.

Ian Machado Garry Has Been Actively Calling for UFC Title Shot

Currently sitting at #2 in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Machado Garry last stepped into the Octagon in November and took a unanimous decision over the division’s former titleholder Belal Muhammad.

UFC fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“The Future” also handed Carlos Prates his first UFC loss in April, which is a win that’s aged considerably well given that Prates rebounded with knockout-wins over Geoff Neal and Leon Edwards and is scheduled to headline UFC Perth opposite Della Maddalena this Saturday. The lone setback of Machado Garry’s career came at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was the presumed next welterweight title challenger before being removed from the UFC rankings due to knee surgery.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts with Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) after their fight at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

All signs seem to be pointing towards Machado Garry as Makhachev’s first title challenger, but the welterweight division has no shortage of interesting contenders at the moment.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Prates or Della Maddalena could both vault into the conversation with a big win this weekend, and the undefeated Michael Morales also recently teased some upcoming fight news after meeting with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell in Las Vegas.