UFC Champion Tom Aspinall Provides Overwhelmingly Optimistic UFC Return Update

Current UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is still undergoing a full recovery from his eye injuries sustained against former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Cyril Gane last October at UFC 321, as the fight was ruled a No Contest.

In Aspinall's absence, the UFC again instituted an interim title fight at heavyweight. Only this time, it is between the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and the aforementioned Gane in the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250, taking place Sunday, June 14, at the White House.

Aspinall's road back to a full recovery hasn't been easy, but a recent eye exam has left Aspinall more optimistic than ever that his first true defense of his title can take place later this year.

“They’re saying, pretty soon, if things keep moving in the right direction, I will be cleared for contact," Aspinall said of his doctors in a new YouTube video. "I am back in the gym, I am back training, [but] not sparring just yet. But if things keep going the way they’re going, we are back."

Aspinall, whose relationship with UFC brass has been rocky, is not exactly worried about when he will come back. It's now just a matter of seeing how the top of his division plays out before making any rash decisions.

Tom Aspinall Pulls Back Curtain On Eye Recovery

(Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

“No specific month," Aspinall said of a return timetable. "I’m waiting to get clearance, which is going to be coming soon, they’ve just told me. And any specific month depends on the UFC. Those two [Pereira and Gane] have got to fight each other. Let them do the thing first. Recover from that, and then, when everybody’s ready, we’ll do it.”

Simply put, Aspinall wants his name to coincide with activity once he finally returns to the UFC.

“I’m excited about it all,” Aspinall said. “I think that I’m not going to start avoiding people now. I’ve always took any fight that I’ve been offered. So, I think it’s exciting. If big names that people are excited about in the division, that’s a good thing."

Aspinall added that he's leaving no stone unturned. Whoever he is deemed to fight, there are no questions asked.

Tom Aspinall Weighs In On Pereira-Gane

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

"Everyone keeps asking when I’m going to fight,” Aspinall said. “The obvious answer is the other two guys, Alex and Ciryl, have to fight for the interim title. I’m obviously going to fight the winner. The UFC has told me that I’m fighting the winner. So, first and foremost, I should get my health right, which is on the right track. I have to wait for that to be done, and we fight the winner. Simple as that."

We'll see if Aspinall's recovery remains fluid. For now, it's status quo.