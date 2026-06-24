UFC Champion Tom Aspinall Roasts Ciryl Gane With Teaser for UFC Return Fight

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is preparing for absolutely everything in his anticipated rematch with Ciryl Gane.

Following Jon Jones’ decision to retire and vacate the UFC heavyweight belt last summer, Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed champion and booked to meet Gane for his first title defense in the main event of UFC 321.

That championship bout famously ended late in the first round when Gane inadvertently poked Aspinall in the eyes and left the Englishman unable to continue. Since then, the UFC’s heavyweight champion underwent surgery to address the damage he sustained.

Tom Aspinall Roasts Ciryl Gane While Teasing UFC Return

With Aspinall sidelined, Gane was booked to meet Alex Pereira in an interim heavyweight title bout at “UFC Freedom 250” and spoiled Pereira’s bid to become a three-division champion when he stopped him with strikes in the second round.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The ending to the co-main event of the UFC White House card was not without some controversy, as Gane appeared to land several shots to the back of Pereira’s head before ultimately finishing him via standing TKO. Taking to Instagram, Aspinall poked fun at Gane for both their first fight and the Pereira matchup while also teasing that he’s finally gearing up for a return to the Octagon.

When Will the Aspinall vs. Gane Rematch Take Place?

Aspinall previously let fans know that he’d returned to training following his eye surgeries but was unsure about when exactly he’d be able to fight again, and since then UFC CEO Dana White and Aspinall’s newly-appointed manager Eddie Hearn have publically disagreed on plans for the UFC’s heavyweight king.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

After joining the UFC in 2020, Aspinall won his first four fights with the promotion before a knee injury ended his first meeting with Curtis Blaydes in just 15 seconds. The 33-year-old returned the following year to knock out Marcin Tybura before he defeated Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim heavyweight strap, which he successfully defended in his rematch with Blaydes at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Given the controversial ending to their first fight and Gane’s performance against Pereira, a rematch with Aspinall is arguably the biggest fight that the UFC could put together at the moment. Aspinall’s Instagram update doesn’t provide any indication of when he plans to return, and it remains to be seen how negotiations between White and Hearn proceed regarding the UFC star’s next fight.