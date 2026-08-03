Ex-UFC Champ Alex Pereira Lays Out UFC Heavyweight Championship Path

Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira is still eyeing a run toward becoming the first three-weight champion in UFC history. It will just have to wait a little bit longer.

A second-round TKO loss in June at UFC Freedom 250 to Cyril Gane sent Pereira, who moved up from light heavyweight, back to the drawing board. Pereira was in a win-and-in scenario to challenge undisputed champion Tom Aspinall, but the Brazil native now recognizes he has a little bit more work to do to return to title contention.

Pereira attended UFC Belgrade last Saturday, hosting a Q&A ahead of the event where he outlined his ideal scenario for a UFC return. In a nutshell, it's a two-step process.

Alex Pereira says he wants one more fight before challenging the winner of Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title 👀



"I definitely want to fight before [Aspinall vs Gane], and after that I definitely want to fight for the title."



(via fight4yours_mma/IG) pic.twitter.com/A5qSToBHvT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026

"I definitely want to fight before [Aspinall vs Gane], and after that I definitely want to fight for the title," Pereira said via translation alongside UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik.

Pereira said he wasn't too discouraged after losing to Gane, recognizing that every champion has his day of struggle, no matter what.

UFC's Alex Pereira Remains Grounded Ahead of Comeback Fight

Jul 31, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Former UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight champ Alex Pereira during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My first goal was to get to the middleweight belt. I got there, won the belt, and then I moved up, won that belt," Pereira said. "I just tried going for a third belt. It didn't work out, but I'm very motivated, and I have a lot of willpower to keep going."

Pereira said he has yet to have a concrete discussion with the UFC regarding what exactly he's thinking, but he would like to do it in short order as he hopes to compete before the end of the year once again.

Alex Pereira Updates Fans on UFC Future

Jul 31, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Former UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight champ Alex Pereira during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't have an opponent yet," Pereira said. "I still have to sit down with the organization and talk about that. Whoever they put in front of me, I'm fighting them."

Pereira said he is unsure how a rematch between Aspinall and Gane will unfold, but admitted he is excited to watch it all play out.

Alex Pereira & UFC Remain Status Quo

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Ciryl Gane (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In March, Pereira told MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that he remains on good terms with UFC brass as he enters the next phase of his MMA career at 38.

"They took really good care of me," Pereira said, referencing the UFC. "The way they gave me this last contract was so good that I let it up to them to do whatever they want. It doesn't matter."

With Pereira's willingness to challenge the best, it remains to be seen the direction the UFC goes in for his next fight.

Only time will tell.