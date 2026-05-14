UFC Champions Sean Strickland & Joshua Van Handed Medical Suspensions After UFC 328

The official medical suspensions from UFC 328 have been released, and it looks like several of the event's biggest names will be sidelined until they’re cleared by doctors.

Boasting two title fights at the top of the bill, UFC 328 saw Joshua Van successfully defend his flyweight belt for the first time in an epic battle with Tatsuro Taira in the night’s co-main event before Sean Strickland upset Khamzat Chimaev and became a two-time middleweight champion to close out the evening.

The card featured several other ranked matchups, and the results from UFC 328 produced several notable changes in the official UFC rankings.

Official List of Medical Suspensions From UFC 328

As reported by MMA Junkie, the list of UFC 328 medical suspensions from the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board are as follows:

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Sean Strickland: Suspended indefinitely until left hand cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Khamzat Chimaev: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Joshua Van: Suspended indefinitely until left hand cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Tatsuro Taira: Suspended indefinitely until CT head scan cleared by physician; also suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact for TKO.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Suspended 30 days with 15 days no contact for left periorbital laceration.

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended indefinitely or until groin cleared by orthopedist.

Ozzy Diaz: Suspended indefinitely or until right eye cleared by ophthalmologist; also suspended 60 days with 30 days no contact for knockout.

Grant Dawson: Suspended indefinitely until right tibia X-ray and tibia cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Mateusz Rebecki: Suspended indefinitely until left lateral orbit laceration cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with 15 days no contact.

Jim Miller: Suspended indefinitely until left hand and X-rays cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 30 days with 15 days no contact.

Jared Gordon: Suspended 30 days with 15 days no contact.

Roman Kopylov: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Marco Tulio: Suspended indefinitely until left foot and ankle cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Baysangur Susurkaev: Suspended indefinitelyuntil right hand and right foot X-rays cleared by physician; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Djorden Santos: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jose Ochoa: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Clayton Carpenter: Suspended indefinitely until X-rays of left lower leg cleared by orthopedist; also suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Other fighters that were in action at UFC 328 but did not receive any suspension from the NJSACB were omitted from this list.

What's Next Following UFC 328 Title Fights?

The most notable medical suspensions from UFC 328 are obviously the ones handed out to the fighters that competed in the night’s two title bouts, and Chimaev is the only one of the four that won’t require some sort of additional clearance from a doctor before returning to training.

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise to see both Van and Taira included on the list, as the two flyweights were the clear-cut winners for “Fight of the Night” once the event concluded. Their title bout included several momentum swings, and ultimately “The Fearless” managed to secure a TKO-victory in the final round to defend his flyweight belt and presumably set up a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja.

Joshua Van (red gloves) fights Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Fans that questioned the scoring of the UFC 328 main event may be interested by the medical suspensions handed out to the main event combatants, although any injury to Strickland’s left hand would only have factored into the now two-time middleweight champion’s ability to use it during the fight, rather than damage that could have swayed the judges.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The visuals of the two men after the conclusion of five rounds led many to believe that Chimaev had done enough to defend his middleweight title, and now it remains to be seen if “Borz” will pursue a rematch with Strickland or move up to the light heavyweight division following his first loss.