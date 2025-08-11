UFC community rejoices over landmark CBS/Paramount Plus deal beginning in 2026
UFC history was made Monday, as the promotion signed a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion for its events to air on Paramount+ beginning next year.
This isn't just any cookie-cutter deal for the MMA leader, however. It's historic for the U.S. TV audience. As long as a consumer is subscribed to Paramount Plus for $12.99 a month, every event will be accessible to everyone (which eliminates the need for pay-per-view in the U.S).
Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, Ari Emmanuel, said the deal is a game-changer for the overall growth of the sport and the accessibility to its fan base.
“This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset," Emmanuel said in a statement.
Emmanuel added that TKO's synergy with the UFC is all about growth, which is what Paramount expects to provide.
"Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy," Emmanuel added. "We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”
'X' (formerly Twitter) appears ecstatic over the deal, especially considering how many people were displeased with the UFC's streaming issues with ESPN+.
The UFC Joins The NFL on CBS
Check out some of Twitter's best reactions related to the landmark agreement.
"It's record-breaking on so many levels ... you wanna talk about a time and place when this sport has an opportunity to get elevated even more," Brian Campbell said.
"CBS is in almost every household in America. This is a recipe for the UFC finally building some major stars again in America."
"Also means Conor McGregor’s return next summer if it happens is on free TV in the US. Ginormous, but wonder how it affects his cheque?" Bloody Elbow's Donagh Corby wrote.
"Fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform."
"Wow, UFC leaves ESPN for Paramount+ and doubles its money per year in process. Huge win for new Skydance/Paramount company. Big loss for ESPN streaming. Add another streamer to sports fan cost," OutKick's Clay Travis wrote.
The UFC remains with ESPN through the end of the year before fully making the switch over to CBS.
