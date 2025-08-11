UFC secures landmark deal with Paramount, abolishing PPVs in 2026
UFC has announced a game-changing broadcast partnership with Paramount, making the media giant the exclusive home of all UFC events in the US starting in 2026.
Currently positioned on ESPN, UFC's broadcast rights deal has been an ongoing discussion for much of this year. The new seven-year deal, valued at an average annual $1.1 billion, will see Paramount+ stream every UFC numbered event and Fight Night, with selected cards simulcast on CBS.
This marks a significant shift for the promotion, which will drop its long-standing pay-per-view model in favor of a static monthly subscription. US-based Paramount+ subscribers will incur no additional cost.
'Milestone moment' for UFC and Paramount
David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, called the deal a rare opportunity to partner exclusively with a global sports powerhouse.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark," Ellison said in a press release. "Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact.
"[...] Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy… the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win.”
Dana White releases statement on new UFC broadcast deal
Taking to X, UFC Boss Dana White remarked, "This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes.
"For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform.
"This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport."
More MMA Knockout News
- Anthony Hernandez demolishes Roman Dolidze in UFC Fight Night masterclass
- UFC KO artist flatlines fighter in just 63 seconds during Fight Night prelims
- Conor Benn sends clear message to UFC fighters: boxing YES cage NO
- Dustin Poirier confirms return to UFC in new job on major PPV
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.