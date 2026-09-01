UFC Confirms Huge Fight as Main Event for UFC Fight Night Card in October

A UFC Fight Night card scheduled for October 10 will be headlined by a huge fight for the UFC middleweight division.

Although fans are still waiting on main event news for a few of the cards, the UFC schedule for the final quarter of 2026 has started to take more concrete shape in recent weeks with the announcement of major events like UFC 334 and UFC 335.

The promotion is set to return to Paris, France this Saturday to kick off September following last weekend’s visit to Shanghai, China, and currently there are only four more UFC Fight Night events booked to take place at the Meta APEX for the remainder of the year.

UFC Announces Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Main Event

UFC Vegas 121 features a main event before bantamweights Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos before the UFC heads to Salt Lake City for UFC 332, and the following weekend the promotion will return home to the Meta APEX against for another UFC Fight Night on October 10.

Raul Rosas Jr. blue gloves) after defeating Rob Font (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announced by the UFC on Tuesday, UFC Vegas 122 will be headlined by a pivotal middleweight clash between top-ranked contenders Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

Top 10 middleweight main event 👀@BrendanAllenMMA vs Christian Leroy Duncan headlines #UFCVegas122!



[ LIVE OCT 10 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xg2diK5tzK — UFC (@ufc) September 1, 2026

Could Brendan Allen Earn a Title Shot With a Win at UFC Vegas 122?

Currently sitting at #5 in the Meta UFC rankings for the middleweight division, Allen is currently on a three-fight win streak that includes a pair of “Fight of the Night” bonuses awarded after his wins over

Edmen Shahbazyan and Marvin Vettori.

Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) fights Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old previously looked like he might be closing in on a title shot when he won seven-straight fights starting in 2022, but that run was snapped by Nassourdine Imavov before he also dropped a unanimous decision to Anthony Hernandez his next time out.

Brendan Allen (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duncan currently sits six spots below Allen at #11, and their matchup on October 11 will mark the first time that the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion has headlined a UFC card.

Christian Leroy Duncan Gets First UFC Main Event on October 11

“CLD” brought his undefeated record to 8-0 when he defeated Duško Todorović in his UFC debut before losing his next fight against Armen Petrosyan, but the 31-year-old rebounded with back-to-back finishes of Denis Tiuliulin and Claudio Ribeiro.

Roman Dolidze (red gloves) fights Christian Leroy Duncan (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since dropping a decision to recent UFC Sacramento headliner Gregory Rodrigues in 2024, Duncan has won five-straight fights and most recently defeated former title challenger Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC Oklahoma City in July.

Jared Cannonier (red gloves) fights Christian Leroy Duncan (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen vs. Duncan will headline a UFC Vegas 122 card that currently features 10 scheduled or rumored fights, so fans can likely look forward to the UFC announcing at least a couple more bouts in the coming weeks.

UFC Vegas 122 Fight Card

Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Lupita Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza

Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi

Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert

Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Alice Pereira

Felipe Franco vs. Alexander Poppeck

Ernesta Kareckaita vs. Melissa Gatto

Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert

RJ Harris vs. Allen Frye Jr.