UFC Confirms Massive Main Event for Noche UFC 4 Fight Card
A massive featherweight fight will officially serve as the headlining attraction for the latest edition of Noche UFC.
Scheduled to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 12, this year’s Noche UFC will mark the fourth consecutive year that the UFC has held a dedicate event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Last year’s Noche UFC at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX closed out with Diego Lopes’ second-round finish of fellow top featherweight Jean Silva, who is officially set to return to the Noche UFC stage on September 12.
Jean Silva vs. Yair Rodriguez Headlines Noche UFC 4
Following several weeks of rumors regarding the fight, the UFC confirmed today that Noche UFC 4 will be headlined by a featherweight matchup between Silva and the division's former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez.
A member of Brazil’s “Fighting Nerds” team, Silva brought a lengthy win streak into his Dana White’s Contender Series bout with Kevin Vallejos in 2023 and secured a UFC contract with a unanimous decision victory.
Following the win over Vallejos, Silva established himself as a fan favorite when he stopped five-straight opponents and secured three-straight post-fight bonuses for the latter three victories on that winning run.
The stretch of victories set Silva up for his Noche UFC meeting with Lopes, which took home “Fight of the Night” honors and earned Lopes a second crack at the UFC featherweight belt after he stopped Silva in the second round.
“Lord” returned to action in January at UFC 324, where he took a unanimous decision over featherweight staple Arnold Allen as part of the event’s main card.
Yair Rodriguez Finally Gets to Fight on Noche UFC Card
Now sitting at #6 in the Meta UFC featherweight rankings, Silva will try to put himself in line for a title shot when he takes on Rodriguez at Diamond Desert Arena.
The featherweight winner The Ultimate Fighter Latin America Season 1, Rodriguez won the interim UFC featherweight belt in 2023 when he submitted Josh Emmett in the co-main event of UFC 284.
“El Pantera” was knocked out in a title unification bout with Volkanovski before was submitted by Brian Ortega in a rematch of their 2022 meeting, but the 33-year-old returned to the win column at UFC 314 when he took a unanimous decision over former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull.
Mexico’s Rodriguez has yet to compete on a Noche UFC card since the UFC began holding the events in 2023, and the matchup with Silva presents a major chance for him to vault back into the featherweight title picture given that he’s currently #5 in the media rankings but unranked in the Meta Top 15 for the division.
Noche UFC 4 Fight Card
Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva
Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso
Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes
Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Chairez
David Martinez vs. Dan Ige
JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov
Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.