UFC Reveals Alexander Volkanovski's Title Defense, Dvalishvili-Yan 3 in Abu Dhabi

A stacked fall UFC schedule earned increased attention Saturday night. During the UFC 330 broadcast from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA., the promotion finally announced the main and co-main event for UFC 333, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 24 from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Topping off the card, two-time UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia defends his title against Russia's Movsar Evloev. In the co-main event, UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan will try to take two of three against former titleholder Merab Dvalishvili in a highly-anticipated trilogy.

Volkanovski (28-4 MMA) won his UFC 325 rematch in January against Diego Lopes (28-8 MMA), earning back-to-back victories against the always dangerous Brazilian striking artist. Meanwhile, Evloev (20-0 MMA) puts his unblemished record on the line, with 10 of those wins coming inside the Octagon and the additional 10 coming in M-1 Global dating to 2014.

Transitioning to the co-headliner, Yan (20-5 MMA) beat Dvalishvili (21-5 MMA) to regain bantamweight gold last December at UFC 323. After both fighters nursed various injuries and Dvalishvili remained active in RAF away from the Octagon, the rivalry finally has a renewal date.

Who Else Is Fighting On UFC 330?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Rounding out the main card are three high-stakes fights, each having championship implications for the victors. At flyweight, Lone'er Kavanagh challenges Ramazan Temirov in a battle of devastating strikers.

To open the main card action, heavyweights and featherweights take center stage. Alexander Volkov returns vs. Rizvan Kuniev, while featherweights Aaron Pico and Arnold Allen settle their differences in a likely title eliminator opportunity.

🚨 BREAKING: The UFC just announced the main card for #UFC333 with two title fights:



🏆 Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

🏆 Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili 3



Lone'er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov

Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev

Arnold Allen vs Aaron Pico pic.twitter.com/RRfpSsgyLV — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 16, 2026

At press time, UFC 333 features nine fights with more to be added in the coming weeks and over the next month. The card will get underway with the preliminary portion at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, followed by main card festivities at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Current UFC Schedule

Zuffa LL

UFC 333 is one of two numbered events to take place in October, as its precursor, UFC 332, takes place from Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 3. A main event still has not been announced, as the promotion has an event scheduled every week through Saturday, Nov. 7.

UFC 330 is the promotion's 27th event thus far this year, as its summer schedule continues to wind down through the end of August with UFC Fight Night shows in China and California over the next two Saturdays.

For now, though, more fight announcements are certainly forthcoming.