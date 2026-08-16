UFC Contender Carlos Prates Sends Huge Warning To Islam Makhachev After UFC 330

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates watched UFC 330 intently from Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday night, which saw Islam Makhachev earn a five-round unanimous decision over Ian Machado Garry in the main event from Philadelphia, PA.

Prates is a little over three months removed from knocking out former UFC champion Jack Della Maddalena, which puts him in firm position for a title shot vs. Makhachev if that's the direction the UFC heads next.

In a brief video posted to social media from MMA Crash via Championship Rounds, Prates called his shot for a future fight with Makhachev.

Carlos Prates sent a message to Islam Makhachev after his win last night:



"I will knock you out, bro. I will knock you out. I will bring that belt to Brazil. The first welterweight champion from Brazil." 😳



(via @mmacrash) pic.twitter.com/FmorNR1WoQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

"I will knock you out, bro," Prates said of Makhachev. "I will knock you out. I will bring that belt to Brazil. The first welterweight champion from Brazil."

During the fights, Prates bumped into Michael Morales and Prates layed out his next plan of attack in a trending Instagram clip from Martin Gonzalez, a friend of Morales's.

"No, I'm gonna beat Islam and then we'll fight," Prates told Morales. "I'm gonna fight Islam in December, and then I'm gonna fight in April."

Ian Machado Garry Addresses UFC Contender Michael Morales As Carlos Prates Awaits Title Fight

Sep 6, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; UFC Fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a separate interaction backstage, Machado Garry was firm with Morales regarding the way he is handling his push for a title shot.

Apparently, Machado Garry was taken aback by Morales' actions.

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Morales exchange words after UFC 330



Garry - “All the s**t you talk it’s ok, just make sure you back it up. I don’t know what story you made up about meeting me, I’ve never encountered that. You’re a good fighter, show up, keep winning” pic.twitter.com/iszfWF291G — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 16, 2026

"All the s*** you talk, it’s OK,” Garry said. “Make sure you back it up. I don’t know whatever story you made up about meeting me, I’ve never encountered that sort, you know that, right?"

After Morales listened, Garry added another notable nugget.

Michael Morales Confronted By Ian Machado Garry After UFC 330

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Listen, you’re a good fighter," Machado Garry added. "Show up, keep winning, and you can do anything. Does that make sense? You’ve got massive fights in this division. You’ve got me, you’ve got [Carlos] Prates, you’ve got Islam. Show up and fight. Does that make sense? You’re an animal. You’re strong.”

Machado Garry said he wanted to simply clear up any misunderstanding Morales may have had

“I don’t know about any story where I’ve met you and I’ve talked s*** to you,” Machado Garry said. “In this sport, people talk s***, I ignore it. You’re a good fighter. You’re young, you’re strong up here, and that means you can do anything. Spread good, do good. You knock people out, you beat people up, that’s what gets respect.”

For the time being, though, it appears Morales will have a bit more work to do as Prates awaits a title fight.