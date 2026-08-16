Islam Makhachev Sets UFC Record with Successful Title Defense at UFC 330

An action-packed UFC 330 card closed out with a highly-anticipated welterweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Following an impressive reign as lightweight champion that included four successful title defenses, Makhachev made the decision to move up to 170 lbs. last year and dominated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to win the welterweight belt.

Matched with #2-ranked contender Machado Garry for his first title defense, Makhachev entered UFC 330 with the chance to set the all-time UFC record for consecutive victories.

Mackenzie Dern Defended UFC Strawweight Belt in UFC 330 Co-Main Event

The two UFC 330 headliners were given a fairly tall task in closing out the night, as eight out of the card's previous eleven fights all ended inside the distance.

Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Edson Barboza (red gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That run of highlights included second-round finishes from Esteban Ribovics and Dustin Stoltzfus to open the main card, followed by Jalin Turner's 39-second knockout of Kauê Fernandes.

Jalin Turner (red gloves) reacts after defeating Kaue Fernandes (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a somewhat less fan-friendly but much more significant fight, Mackenzie Dern also defended her strawweight belt for the first time when she took a unanimous decision over Gillian Robertson in the night's co-main event.

Mackenzie Dern (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) in the women’s straw weight title bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Islam Makhachev Defeats Ian Machado Garry in Hard-Fought UFC 330 Headliner

Entering the night looking for his 17th win in a row, Makhachev was lined as more than a 3-1 favorite on most sportsbooks to defeat Machado Garry and further etch his name in UFC history.

"The Future" suffered his very first loss at the hands of undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in late 2024, but Machado Garry put himself in line for his first UFC title shot when he took back-to-back decisions over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad last year.

The two men quickly met in the center of the Octagon off the opening bell, and after an uneventful opening minute Makhachev shot in for a leg and briefly secured his first takedown of the fight. Makhachev was able to make Machado Garry carry his weight against the fence for the rest of the round, although the Irishman never fully hit the mat again and managed to avoid eating many significant shots during that period.

The second round saw the two welterweights largely trade feints and single shots again before Machado Garry managed to get a brief clinch on the cage, but the Irishman was dropped by a head kick from Makhachev while trying to break away.

Makhavhev ended up in side control after securing a throw, and the champion maintained top position up until Machado Garry fought to his feet in the final seconds.

Strong close to the round for the champ!! We go into Round 3! #UFC330 LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/RkxLVegki9 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

Another slow-paced start to the third frame took a turn when Makhachev finished another takedown halfway through the round. Machado Garry was able to quickly fight back up this time, and the Irishman found success with both his jab and kicks during the round's remaining two minutes.

Coming off his best round of the fight, "The Future" got back to work with his striking in the fourth and once again showed off some impressive takedown defense before he ended up pressed against the fence again.

Likely in need of a finish, Machado Garry took control of the center of the cage to start the final frame and punctuated his kicking game with a few right hands that appeared to land cleanly on the champion.

A Makhachev takedown turned the tide halfway through the round, allowing the 34-year-old to take Machado Garry's back and maintain control for the remainder of the fight to secure his record-setting 17th win in a row via the judges' scorecards.

TITLE DEFENDED 😤@MAKHACHEVMMA takes the Unanimous Decision over Ian Machado Garry at #UFC330! pic.twitter.com/8CR80dYuAM — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026