UFC Announces Stacked UFC Qatar Card Featuring Jiří Procházka's Return

The UFC's end-of-year schedule is nearing its close. Following some way-too-early grunt work from the UFC by booking a UFC Fight Night event in Sydney, Australia, next February, the UFC returned to locking down its remaining end-of-year dates.

Early Tuesday morning, the UFC shared the potential vout order for UFC Qatar, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, for a UFC Fight Night event. So far, nine fights have been officially announced, including those on Tapology.

Jiri Prochazka Makes Quick UFC Turnaround

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The card will be topped by a critical light heavyweight non-title fight between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling. Procházka is back after losing a vacant light heavyweight title fight to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April. Meanwhile, Stirling has secured seven of his 11 victories by KO/TKO and is undefeated in the UFC at 6-0.

Stirling made his debut in Dec. 2024 and has quietly risen through the ranks, with his last win being his biggest to date: a stunning TKO in August over former champion Jan Błachowicz. The win marked his third this year and his third consecutive stoppage win.

Latest With UFC Champion Carlos Ulberg

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were rumblings across the MMA community that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg would be stripped given his ACL injury timetable. But, it appears he will remain champion as Procházka-Stirling goes ahead.

Other announced fights include the returns of Dan Hooker and Brian Ortega in a lightweight fight. Ortega withdrew from his scheduled UFC 331 fight against Renato Moicano, which was supposed to transpire 10 days ago in Los Angeles, CA.

Hooker, meanwhile, hasn't won a fight since Aug. 2024 and was knocked out by the debuting Salahdine Parnasse earlier this month to extend his losing skid to three.

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling also returns against Kevin Vallejos, as both men continue rising up the featherweight rankings.

Additional UFC Qatar Bouts Confirmed

(Zuffa LLC)

Amongst the nine announced fights, the UFC had a misprint on its social media graphic. At welterweight, the promotion lists Jake Matthews as one half of a scheduled welterweight bout. While it correctly identified this part, it didn't identify his correct opponent.

Instead of fighting Akbar Abdullaev, Matthews is fighting Tahir Abdullayev. The fight was confirmed by Dutch MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

At press time, the MMA community has already eaten up the card. Even with the mistake from the promotion, the initial reveal tweet has gone viral with over 760,000 impressions, 1,000-plus retweets and 10,000 likes in just over three hours.

The event will take place at Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Doha.