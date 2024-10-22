UFC Cuts Two-Promotion Champion after Back-To-Back Short Notice Fights
The UFC has booted yet another fighter from their roster, one we just saw compete last weekend.
25 Year-Old Prospect Reacts to UFC Release after Going 3-3 in Octagon
An alumni of Dana White's Contender Series Season 5, Jake Hadley's time as a UFC fighter has now reached its end with 'X' account UFC Roster Watch reporting the 28 year-old had been released from the promotion on Tuesday, days removed from a decision loss at UFC Vegas 99.
Hadley: "Nobody Got The Balls To Do What We Do
England's Hadley was scheduled to face Brady Hiedstand on Saturday but Hiedstand was forced to withdraw days out from the event with Hadley being offered a replacement in the debuting Cameron Smotherman. Hadley accepted the fight on 3 days notice, but ultimately lost to his new opponent on the judges scorecards.
"The fight game highest highs and the lowest lows, the path of the warrior is always the hardest that's why nobody got the balls to do what we do. Congratulations to Cameron on a great fight ill be back see you guys soon," Hadley wrote on 'X' on Monday.
Short-Notice Gamble Didn't Pay Off This Time Around
Stepping up for the company for the second time this year, the first being a short notice fight a weight class above at bantamweight against Caolan Loughran, longtime flyweight Hadley has a few words to say following his UFC release.
"Total different style opponent then original guy 2 fights in ufc on less than weeks notice don't do nobody favours only do favours for yourself," Hadley said of fighters like himself taking bouts on short notice.
Hadley's Fighting Future
Once more a free agent, Hadley's wasting no time in trying to get a fight lined up, already calling out recently released UFC star Muhammad Mokaev. Mokaev was originally scheduled to face Raul Rosas Jr. in a grappling match at ADXC 6 before the UFC reportedly pulled the plug on letting Rosas Jr. compete. Mokaev is now set to grapple fellow former UFC fighter Rogerio Bontorin with Hadley wanting to replace him on short notice.
Hadley's even offered to fight Mokaev in BRAVE CF, the promotion where the 24 year-old landed after his UFC split earlier this year.
Jake Hadley is undefeated outside the UFC with championship wins in both Cage Warriors and EFC. "White Kong" went 3-4 in the Octagon overall (4-4 if you count Contender Series) with stoppage wins over Malcolm Gordon and Carlos Candelario.
