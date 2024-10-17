25 Year-Old Prospect Reacts to UFC Release after Going 3-3 in Octagon
Another season of Dana White's Contender Series meant another series of cuts for the UFC roster.
As of a few weeks ago, 24 fighters have received their walking papers from the premier promotion, whether that they fought out their contract or were let go before then. The latter was the case for 25 year-old Cory Mckenna from Wales, who just fought this last weekend at UFC Vegas 98.
Mckenna won her promotional contract on Contender Series in Aug. 2020, fighting in the UFC six times since with a 3-3 record. After stringing together back-to-back wins in 2022, the Team Alpha Male product dropped two fights in a row, most recently losing a split decision to Julia Polastri on Saturday.
McKenna's First Words On UFC Departure
What came after wasn't according to plan as Mckenna was cut from the UFC roster with fights still left to go on her contract. While the decision was a shocker, "Poppins" isn't one to argue with her former bosses.
"To the young girl with the big dream, we gave it our all," Mckenna wrote on Instagram regarding her release. "I want to take a moment to thank @mickmaynard2 for the opportunity to see my dreams come to fruition. Although the decision not to let me fight out my contract came as a surprise, I respect it. I gave my all and have given my heart, soul and body to this sport for 15 years. No excuses, no complaints."
Moving Forward
A UFC return isn't out of the question for McKenna with much more room to grow outside the organization, especially at the age of 25. If that time comes, McKenna hopes to fight in a new division within the UFC: atomweight (105lbs).
CEO Dana White did say on Tuesday we could potentially see the weight class in the future as more and more fighters start to come in from other parts of the world such as Argentina's Julieta Martinez, a 20 year-old who won on Contender Series but White deemed "undersized" for strawweight and too green to sign.
"I did see @danawhite mention potential for Atomweight, so all I will ask is, maybe think of me if it happens?" McKenna added.
"Thank you to everyone for their support over the years and those who remain still. I am so grateful for my support system and all the love. I don't know what the next chapters hold, but we will be ok. I'm going to take some time to heal my body, mind, and heart - I've seen nothing but positivity and surprise since the news, so thank you all. I am proud that I got where I did and that I was able to do more than most; many wouldn't even step in there. I gave it my all on Saturday night, and losing a split decision against a tough opponent on a 2 week notice change up is not how I thought things would end."
McKenna continued.
"But, I'm 25 with experience beyond my years, in and out of the cage; so I'm excited to see how we can rebuild and move forward, with whatever life decides is my path. Logging back off for a while, but I wanted to say my thank yous and assure everyone I'm ok."
Cory McKenna made UFC history in 2020, becoming the first Welsh woman to grace the UFC Octagon... maybe someday she'll make the walk once more,
