UFC hopeful retires after rocky six-fight record

Mathew Riddle

William Purnell-Imagn Images

Another fight week, another unexpected retirement from a UFC fighter.

This time, a middling bantamweight has decided to call it quits after a 1-3 (2NC) record in the UFC Octagon...

Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Dan Argueta hangs up the gloves

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, bantamweight fighter Dan Argueta announced his retirement. 'The Determined' made the move after learning the UFC wouldn't be allowing him to fight out his contract.

"It's with a heavy heart that today I've decided to hang up my gloves," Argueta wrote. "After receiving news of the UFC not giving me the opportunity to finish out the final fight on my contract.

"I've ultimately decided to turn the page and start writing my next chapter. With that being said fighting indeed saved my life. . . It molded me into the man that can handle becoming the best version of himself.

"[...] To the roughest, toughest, most demanding job on Earth (Next to being a parent), You're a cruel son of a b****, but I'll always love what we had. This isn't a maybe we'll get back together. This is a goodbye. Opportunity awaits."

Argueta retires with a professional record of 9-3 (2NC)

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

