Ex-UFC champ rips Dricus du Plessis for 'disappointing' loss to Khamzat Chimaev
The dust has settled following UFC 319 in recent days, but heavy criticism still surrounds former champion Dricus du Plessis in his middleweight title loss to Khamzat Chimaev.
One of those critics is former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who was cageside alongside fellow UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and play-by-play voice Jon Anik on fight night to call the action as the fight unfolded.
Despite fan criticism online for how the fight played out, Cormier bluntly articulated why Chimaev got the better of the South African superstar.
Daniel Cormier Was Unimpressed By Dricus du Plessis
“It was very impressive by Chimaev," Cormier said on his YouTube channel. " If I’m being honest though, it was a little disappointing on the side of du Plessis because he knew the challenge. I don’t know if they prepared the right way for what [the] challenge was in front of them."
Du Plessis was taken down at will while being given little space to work throughout much of the 25-minute fight. Cormier added that there was little du Plessis could do to counter Chimaev, who had an answer for everything thrown his way.
“You know when you’re fighting Chimaev, you’ve got to be able to get up if taken down, and you’ve got to make the takedowns hard," Cormier said. "He wasn’t able to do either of those things tonight and now he’s the former champ."
Regardless of who the UFC pairs Chimaev against in his first title defense, Cormier attempted to offer words of wisdom for the rest of the division about a critical key that it will take to defeat the seemingly unstoppable grappler..
Khamzat Chimaev Sets UFC Blueprint For Challengers
“All these guys should be running to the wrestling room right now," Cormier said. "Getting with a coach that can prepare them for the wrestling exchanges because the controls that Chimaev uses, the wrist fighting, the hand fighting, the forward pressure, these are all things that you learn in the wrestling room as a kid and then you apply them to fighting."
It may not be much longer before Chimaev finds himself back in the Octagon. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters, including MMA Knockout, following UFC 319, that Chimaev fighting in Abu Dhabi is something he may consider if timing works out.
“I just had a kid fight Tuesday and wanted to turn around and fight here," White said. "Abu Dhabi? I would definitely consider.”
Chimaev is used to quick turnarounds, but it remains to be seen whether the promotion pulls the trigger.
It appears the MMA community will find out soon.
