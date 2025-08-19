UFC fans devastated as beloved champion unretires at 43 for bareknuckle fight
UFC fans are saddened by the news of a legendary Hall of Famer and former champion coming out of retirement for a fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).
BKFC has been home for many UFC cast-offs, including former champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold. Surprisingly, it's been the middling UFC fighters who have had the most success in the promotion, like King of Violence champion Mike Perry, who fights Jeremy Stephens in October.
According to the first reported news from journalist Ariel Helwani on August 19, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is set to debut in the BKFC. Edgar hasn't won a fight since 2020, and was knocked out brutally in his last three appearances...
UFC fans react negatively to Frankie Edgar joining BKFC
'The Answer' has since confirmed the fight news via Instagram, where he reshared a plethora of fan posts celebrating the announcement.
According to Helwani, Edgar will debut on October 4 against fellow UFC alum Jimmie Rivera. While the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board is set to approve the move, fans have been nothing short of devastated by the news.
"I really hope Frankie is getting a massive bag because the KOs he took at the end of his UFC run make me think this is a terrible idea," remarked sports commentator Wade Plemons on X.
"No more shots to the head for Frankie. What are we doing?" Another commented.
"I hope this isn't true," One user wrote. "Sad and he's beyond done."
"Sad that it comes to this for so many fighters," Another wrote. "I hope they come up with alternative ways to make a living in the future..."
"This can't be real," Another said. "Someone has to step in and stop it if it is."
Who is Frankie Edgar's opponent, Jimmie Rivera?
'El Terror' Jimmie Rivera (23-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) is stylistically a fair matchup for the weathered Edgar. Rivera won 74 percent of his MMA contests by decision and has a 2-2-1 record in BKFC, last losing to Kai Stewart in November 2024.
A career bantamweight, Rivera will forfeit two inches in height to Edgar, but packs on more muscle than his fellow UFC veteran. Neither man is known for striking, so it isn't an absolute squash match for either fighter.
