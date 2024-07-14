UFC Denver News: Hometown Hero Rose Namajunas Defeats Tracy Cortez in Main Event

MMA Knockout

The main event of UFC Denver saw Rose Namajunas put on a veteran performance to hand Tracy Cortez her first UFC loss.

Namajunas Spoils Cortez's Short-Notice Bid

Originally scheduled to face Maycee Barber in the headlining fight for UFC Denver, Namajunas instead met Cortez in a short-notice matchup after the latter fighter was originally set to meet Miranda Maverick next week.

A fight with the former two-time strawweight champion presented easily the biggest opportunity of Cortez's career, but in the first round the 30-year-old briefly found herself on her back after eating a huge punch from Namajunas.

Cortez went on to have moments of success during her first five-round main event, but she was largely outworked by the former champion throughout the fight and Namajunas ended up taking a clear unanimous decision.

"Thug Rose" has now won back-to-back fights after dropping her flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot last year, while Cortez suffered her first UFC loss and had an 11-fight win streak snapped in the process.

The rest of the UFC Denver main card included some standout results such as Julian Erosa submitting Christian Rodriguez with a first-round guillotine, and Jean Silva also earned his second win in two weeks after his fight with Drew Dober was stopped in the final round due to a nasty cut.

UFC Denver News: Fight Ends After Nasty Cut Leaves Fighter's Eyebrow Hanging Off

