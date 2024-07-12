UFC News: ‘Bored and Angry’ Sean Strickland Apologizes to Navy SEAL David Goggins
It's safe to say former UFC titleholder Sean Strickland won't be taking David Goggins up on his training offer.
Strickland vs... Goggins?
Strickland has seemingly made another enemy, this time in the form of former Navy SEAL and running extraordinaire Goggins, who lashed out at the ex-UFC Middleweight Champion for putting a beating on another Navy SEAL in a lopsided and rather bloody sparring session.
Goggins has been on the UFC star's radar for a while now, going back and forth with Strickland over the Internet - most recently making Strickland an enticing three-day offer to train with him and see what he's all about.
"You made the challenge to begin with. I simply responded as any man would," Goggins tagged Strickland in a video posted to Instagram. "You simply said that no Navy SEAL could train with you, talking about all of the hype about Navy SEALs, etc. Well, I am your guy! I don’t hate you, I don’t even know you but let’s stop running our mouths and just get this s*** knocked the f*** out and move the f*** on already."
"Three days training with me and I will be more than happy to put the gloves on and spar with you. This is my last attempt to put an end to clickbaiting all of the bs. There’s just too much talk and no action!"
Strickland Had Us In The First Half
It didn't take long for Strickland to respond to Goggins, commenting "the door is always open" for him to see what he's really made of at his home gym of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.
"This is why I make fun of you," Strickland replied on Instagram. "I live in Las Vegas, you live in Las Vegas..... I train at xtreme couture everyday, the door is always open... instead let's get on the tiktok and make a video lol..@mitch_aguiar showed.... all you gotta do is walk in the door."
"Cracks me up to hear David Garggle Goggins rant... 'I'm old school' as he's on tiktok 'let's handle this like men.' Ok sure. I'm in Vegas, you're in Vegas..... I train at the same gym everyday.. IM EASY TO FIND! " Strickland continued in a separate rant on 'X'. "You on the other hand.... you just live on tiktok....location?"
"I'm Sorry Goggins, You're Cool"
Hours after his initial comments, Strickland eventually switched up his stance on Goggins, citing his emotions got the better of him before giving Goggins some props in the process.
"Alright you guys I'm done making fun of Goggins, i trained, I feel good. Clarity," Strickland wrote on 'X'. "I have to wait for Dricus and Izzy to fight.. I'm on the bench. I'm just bored and angry and hurting people makes me feel good inside lol.. You're cool goggins... keep on jogging my man...."
"I'm sorry goggins you're cool I'm just bored and angry," Strickland added on Instagram. "You can show up but if not it's cool man you're a solid runner, you have some cool qoutes.. My mental stability is coming back lol."
On the sidelines, the #1 contender Strickland expects to fight for the middleweight title next - between the winner of champ Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, who square off in the main event of UFC 305 on August 17th in Perth, Australia (Aug. 18 locally).
Sean Strickland is coming off a split-decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June, not wanting to fight anyone else (or train with David Goggins) while he waits for a title shot.
