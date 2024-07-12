WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Injures Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes Forced to Watch
Now that Money in the Bank 2024 has wrapped up, it's time for the aftermath with WWE Friday Night SmackDown results.
The DCU Center in Worcester, MA will play host to tonight's episode of the blue brand. After Solo Sikoa pinned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to end the MITB PLE, The Bloodline has now gotten even stronger. Will Solo lay down the challenge to Rhodes for SummerSlam 2024?
There's even more from the fallout of Money in the Bank 2024, including a young star who climbed the ladder to retrieve the highly sought after briefcase.
WWE SmackDown Results: Ms. Money in the Bank has Something to Say
Tiffany Stratton had a successful weekend, outlasting five other female superstars to guarantee herself a championship opportunity whenever she decides to cash in. It'll be "Tiffy Time" tonight, as Stratton will discuss her massive victory.
We will also see a tag team title rematch. Newly crowned WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY will defend against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under one week after their highly praised championship match.
Speaking of tag teams, Apollo Crews will team with Baron Corbin to face Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto.
Bad blood has been brewing between Nia Jax and Michin. The two will get a chance to settle their differences tonight.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is bringing you live results and video highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown right here beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
WWE SmackDown Results (July 12, 2024)
Tiffany Stratton got the show started.
Tiffany bragged about being the youngest women's MITB winner. She said Trish Stratus isn't here to "ruin" her moment unlike in Toronto.
Tiffany said Bayley, Liv Morgan, and even NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez could very well fall victim to her cash-in.
Bayley interrupted "Tiffy Time."
Bayley said she was offering Stratton advice since she herself was a MITB winner. Bayley said if Stratton plans to cash in on her, she'll be the first woman to fail at a cash-in.
Nia Jax then walked down the ramp. She claimed Bayley was making "empty threats."
Bayley said she will embarrass Nia at SummerSlam. Bayley then tried to stir the pot between Nia and Stratton, questioning if Tiffy would ever cash in on Jax.
Bayley was attacked by Nia, but Michin ran down and hit Jax with a kendo stick.
Byron Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green, who was in a neck brace, and Piper Niven. Chelsea was not happy about being interviewed.
Nia Jax vs. Michin
Nia Jax countered a tornado DDT attempt by just slamming her opponent down.
Michin threw Jax outside the ring. She went for a kick, but Jax caught her in an electric chair position and slammed her on the apron before hitting a clothesline ahead of the break.
Michin landed a hirricanrana on Jax and hit a shotgun dropkick, followed by a cannonball for a close two-count.
Stratton tried interfering, but Bayley stopped her. Michin hit a tornado DDT for a near fall.
Michin ran into a Samoan Drop. Nia hit The Annihilator for the win.
Winner: Nia Jax
After the match, Bayley attacked Nia, but Stratton hit her with her briefcase. Jax hit a leg drop on Bayley.
Stratton looked to be ready to cash in, but Nia gave her and confused look. Stratton decided it was not "Tiffy Time."
A video package for The Bloodline played. Solo Sikoa promised by the end of tonight, everyone will acknowledge him.
Andrade was interviewed by Byron Saxton from earlier today. Carmelo Hayes interrupted and questioned why Saxton was interviewing Andrade.
Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto
Corbin launched Crews into Angel Berto before the match began. Crews then returned the favor, sending his partner into the Legado Del Fantasma members before the break.
A distraction from Elektra Lopez allowed Santos Escobar to hit Crews, leading to Angel pinning Crews.
Winners: Angel and Berto
Chelsea Green was still waiting outside of Nick Aldis' office and told Pretty Deadly to take a hike. LA Knight walked out of Aldis' office and told Chelsea that the SmackDown GM will give her a call.
Randy Orton met up with Cody Rhodes backstage. He told Cody that he'll have his back from The Bloodline, and whoever targets him for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
LA Knight was out and he made no excuses for not being able to retrieve the MITB briefcase.
Knight turned his attention to WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Knight had a contract in his hand to face Paul for the gold at SummerSlam 2024.
The only thing missing from the contract is Paul's signature. Knight vowed to take Paul's championship on August 3rd.
Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
Naomi was selling a shoulder injury from the MITB match,. She hit a split leg drop from the bottom rope for a two-count.
It didn't take long for Blair to target the injured arm with a kick. Davemport landed a double foot stamp on Naomi's arm.
Davenport sent Naomi shoulder first into the ring post before an ad break.
Davenport was arguing with the referee, allowing Naomi to hit her Full Nelson Bomb for the win.
Winner: Naomi
Naomi met with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair backstage. Naomi said she's looking foward to seeing Bianca and Jade regain the tag titles.
Davenport went to Naomi and said the better person one and offered her hand. The two shook hands.
Of course, Blair ended up attacking Naomi from behind.
DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under - for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Gargano went for a suicide dive, but Theory sent him to the floor. Theory then threw him into the barricade.
Theory and Waller went for DIY's finisher, but whiffed. Waller accidentally hit Theory. DIY hit Waller with Meet Me in the Middle for the win.
Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: DIY
After the match, Jacob Fatu attacked Austin Theory and DIY.. Fatu hit the Best Moonsault Ever on Tommaso Ciampa.
The Bloodline was in the ring. Solo told the fans in Worcester to acknowledge him. "We want Roman" chants poured in.
Solo bragged about injuring Jey Uso and Paul Heyman for not acknowledging him. Solo said the fans don't deserve Reigns.
Sikoa claimed if Roman returns, he will acknowledge him. He then demanded that Rhodes acknowledge him.
Cody hit the ring. Rhodes said if he could make any decision, he wouldn't wait until SummerSlam to put his gold on the line against Sikoa.
Rhodes was being circled by The Bloodline. Cody was fighting them off before Jacob Fatu landed a kick.
Randy Orton went out for the save, but Fatu nailed him with a tackle.
Solo and Fatu tied Rhodes on the ring ropes. Tama and Loa hit Randy with the steel steps.
The Bloodline then slammed Randy Orton onto the announce table, while Solo forced Cody to watch before hitting a Samoan Spike on "The American Nightmare."
