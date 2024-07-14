MMA Knockout

UFC Denver News: Fight Ends After Nasty Cut Leaves Fighter's Eyebrow Hanging Off

A nasty injury ended this lightweight brawl in the third round.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

One of the standout matchups on the UFC Denver main card saw Jean Silva earn his second victory in two weeks when his fight with Drew Dober ended due to a disgusting cut.

UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights

Silva and Dober Throw Down in Denver

UFC Denver was originally supposed to see Dober take on Mike Davis before "Beast Boy" withdrew due to a bicep injury, which opened the door for Silva to step up just weeks after his knockout-win against Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.

"Lord Assassin" unfortunately missed the featherweight limit ahead of that fight with Jourdain, but Silva proved that he's just as capable of hanging with top UFC lightweights with the impressive striking display he put on in Denver.

Silva appeared close to ending things late in the second round when he staggered Dober with a spinning elbow, and in the third round a second check of the UFC veteran's nasty cut encouraged the cageside doctor to suggest that the bout be stopped.

The result leaves Dober on a two-fight skid after he also lost to Renato Moicano earlier this year, while Silva picked up his third victory in the UFC with all of those wins coming via stoppage.

The UFC Denver main card got off to a disappointing start when the curtain jerker between Cody Brundage and Abdul Razak Alhassan ended in a No Contest, but that was followed by a submission-win from Julian Erosa and solid scrap between Gabriel Bonfim and Ange Loosa before Silva and Dober went to war in the Octagon.

UFC Denver News: Fighter Closes Prelims with Devastating Uppercut Knockout

Read More UFC & MMA News

UFC News: Alex Pereira Gets Honest on Next Fight, Tom Aspinall, & Heavyweight

UFC News: ‘Bored and Angry’ Sean Strickland Apologizes to Navy SEAL David Goggins

WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Injures Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes Forced to Watch

'I Hope He Wins': Alex Pereira Praises Israel Adesanya Ahead of UFC 305 Title Fight

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published |Modified
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News