UFC Denver News: Fight Ends After Nasty Cut Leaves Fighter's Eyebrow Hanging Off
One of the standout matchups on the UFC Denver main card saw Jean Silva earn his second victory in two weeks when his fight with Drew Dober ended due to a disgusting cut.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights
Silva and Dober Throw Down in Denver
UFC Denver was originally supposed to see Dober take on Mike Davis before "Beast Boy" withdrew due to a bicep injury, which opened the door for Silva to step up just weeks after his knockout-win against Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.
"Lord Assassin" unfortunately missed the featherweight limit ahead of that fight with Jourdain, but Silva proved that he's just as capable of hanging with top UFC lightweights with the impressive striking display he put on in Denver.
Silva appeared close to ending things late in the second round when he staggered Dober with a spinning elbow, and in the third round a second check of the UFC veteran's nasty cut encouraged the cageside doctor to suggest that the bout be stopped.
The result leaves Dober on a two-fight skid after he also lost to Renato Moicano earlier this year, while Silva picked up his third victory in the UFC with all of those wins coming via stoppage.
The UFC Denver main card got off to a disappointing start when the curtain jerker between Cody Brundage and Abdul Razak Alhassan ended in a No Contest, but that was followed by a submission-win from Julian Erosa and solid scrap between Gabriel Bonfim and Ange Loosa before Silva and Dober went to war in the Octagon.
UFC Denver News: Fighter Closes Prelims with Devastating Uppercut Knockout
