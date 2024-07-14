MMA Knockout

UFC Denver News: Jasmine Jasudavicius Spoils Debut of Highly-Touted Prospect

Jasudavicius picked up her second win in a row against a short-notice opponent.

Women's flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius gave Fatime Kline a rude welcome to the UFC when the pair met in Denver.

Jasudavicius Spoils Kline's UFC Debut

A two-division champion in New Jersey-based Cage Fury FC, Kline was scheduled to fight Alexia Thainara on Dana White's Contender Series in September before she accepted a short-notice opportunity against Jasudavicius in Denver.

"Archangel" was preparing to compete at strawweight on DWCS but claimed the CFFC women's flyweight belt with a third-round finish last November, however Kline's return to flyweight saw her struggle with Jasudavicius' strength in the grappling exchanges and the 24-year-old ultimately lost a clear unanimous decision.

Jasudavicius entered the night as the #15-ranked women's flyweight contender following a lopsided win over Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297, and although Kline was a short-notice opponent a win over such a highly-touted prospect should set the Canadian up for a chance to keep climbing the rankings in her next outing.

The matchup between Jasudavicius and Kline immediately followed an incredible 18-second knockout from Montel Jackson, and before that incredible highlight the UFC Denver prelims also included impressive submission-wins from Evan Elder and Luana Santos.

