One & Done! UFC Prelim Fighter Starches Opponent in 20 Seconds
Montel Jackson's UFC Denver appearance couldn't have gone any better.
UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights
Riding a four-fight winning streak, Jackson went up against fellow bantamweight prospect Da'Mon Blackshear in the night's prelims. Blackshear recently scored the UFC's third-ever twister submission victory, and came up short against one of the division's best in Mario Bautista in his last fight. This was all moot when Jackson KO'd him stiff in under 20 seconds. View the finish below:
It looked as though Blackshear was feinting a front kick into a left hook, and was caught with his hands down in the air by Jackson.
UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
No doubt Jackson will receive a ranked opponent in his next fight, he is surely one to watch. Jackson's knockout could also serve to dispel any rumors surrounding the new glove designs, which fans are attributing to the reduced knockout ratio in recent events. It's clear that a well-timed, technical shot on target is the perfect recipe for success.
