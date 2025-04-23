MMA Knockout

UFC Des Moines reportedly loses heavyweight banger fight

Mathew Riddle

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UFC Des Moines is in desperate need of a replacement, following a heavyweight withdrawal.

The May 4 Fight Night, headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figureiredo, was set to go ahead with 13 fights. It also has the challenge of competing with Canelo and Ryan Garcia on the same weekend, so some name value was needed.

Unfortunately, some of that name value has withdrawn...

Junior Tafa
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Report: Junior Tafa withdraws from UFC Des Moines appearance

As reported by Robert Tellez on X, Junior Tafa is out of his fight with Tuko Tokkos on the night's main card.

The UFC is currently looking for a replacement, per the report.

Tafa is 2-3 inside the promotion, with four cancelled fights in ten scheduled appearances. Fortunately, his style is fan-pleasing, and we should see him rebooked soon.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

