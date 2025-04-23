UFC Des Moines reportedly loses heavyweight banger fight
UFC Des Moines is in desperate need of a replacement, following a heavyweight withdrawal.
The May 4 Fight Night, headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figureiredo, was set to go ahead with 13 fights. It also has the challenge of competing with Canelo and Ryan Garcia on the same weekend, so some name value was needed.
Unfortunately, some of that name value has withdrawn...
Report: Junior Tafa withdraws from UFC Des Moines appearance
As reported by Robert Tellez on X, Junior Tafa is out of his fight with Tuko Tokkos on the night's main card.
The UFC is currently looking for a replacement, per the report.
Tafa is 2-3 inside the promotion, with four cancelled fights in ten scheduled appearances. Fortunately, his style is fan-pleasing, and we should see him rebooked soon.
