Conor McGregor issues two-word challenge to UFC rival
Conor McGregor is at it again, issuing challenges to his UFC rivals.
'The Notorious' has sat on the sidelines for four years since breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier. Now considering a career in Irish politics, it would seem McGregor has packed his MMA career, but he's still taking digs at fighters in the UFC.
His latest target is --- yet again --- Michael Chandler.
Conor McGregor targets Michael Chandler in social media dig
Chandler was intended to welcome McGregor back to the Octagon at UFC 303 in 2024. McGregor withdrew with an injured toe, giving rise to Alex Pereira, who filled in on short notice.
'Iron Mike' has been gunning for a McGregor fight ever since, and McGregor expressed keen interest in Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.
Pimblett mauled Chandler, but McGregor is still targeting the American scrapper in a Tweet posted on April 22.
"IRON MIKE CHANDLER," McGregor wrote. "Unfinished business."
Despite McGregor's recent controversies, including his dicey crypto scheme and being found liable for sexual assault by the Irish High Court, fans are still eager to see him return to the Octagon.
