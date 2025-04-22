Boxing's hardest hitting heavyweight 'coming back for all the belts'
Look out, heavyweight boxers. One of, if not the hardest-hitting heavyweight of the modern era, is targeting a comeback.
'The Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder bowed out of professional boxing in 2024 following a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang. He makes his highly anticipated return to the ring this June against grizzled fighter Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, and plans world domination with a victory.
Deontay Wilder looking ahead to fruitful 2025
Speaking to TMZ Sports, Wilder revealed he's planning to come back for 'all the belts,' viewing his return fight as a warmup before getting to the meatier fights later this year.
"I'm coming back for all the belts," Wilder said. "... I brought [the heavyweight division] back years ago in 2015 and I'm gonna bring it back again.
"[...] [Herndon's] going to be a great fight whilst it lasts but this is a warm up, a tune up. I'm taking it serious and once completing the task then we move into the limelight of the bigger and better fights. This is the tester."
Now 39, Wilder is reaching the twilight years of his near-two-decade long career. Despite the age and recent losing streak, he maintains a 97 percent knockout rate, with only one of his 43 professional wins coming by decision.
As for his big fights, Wilder has been calling for Francis Ngannou, and it's more likely than ever that fans see a clash with Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' has endured his own skid, dropping an upset loss to Daniel Dubois last year.
Now a year detached from his devastating loss to Zhang, fans might be concerned about Wilder coming back. Herndon is a perfect litmus test for the former WBC champion this June in Kansas.
