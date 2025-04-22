Ilia Topuria drops bombshell update amid reports of massive UFC title fight
It looks like former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria is finally preparing for his return to the cage.
The newly-nicknamed “La Leyenda” is a perfect 15-0 in his professional MMA career, and that record includes eight wins since he made his UFC debut in 2020 and earned a unanimous decision over Youssef Zalal.
Topuria knocked out longtime titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the promotion’s featherweight belt before defending it with another stoppage against divisional great Max Holloway, but the 28-year-old surprisingly elected to vacate the belt in preparation for a full-time lightweight move that fans have been eagerly waiting for.
READ MORE: UFC fighter pulled from card after alleged assault on minor
Topuria Confirms Training Camp For Reported Title Fight
Following months of rumors regarding Topuria’s next fight, the former UFC champion has finally provided a promising update on his long-awaited return.
"the camp has begun"
The 28-year-old’s post obviously leaves out the key details that fans have been clamoring for, but both Álvaro Colmenero and Ariel Helwani were quick to quote Topuria’s message and indicate that “La Leyenda” will fight for a title on June 28 during International Fight Week.
"Ilia Topuria will be fighting at International Fight Week, for a title I am told."
"As discussed on the show today, Ilia is going to fight on June 28. The question is, will it be against Islam for the 155 belt, or will it be against Charles for the vacant?We should know soon. But he should 100% be on there and he should 100% fight for gold."
READ MORE: UFC accused of blocking title path for unbeaten contender
Fans Left Waiting On News Of Topuria's Opponent
News of Topuria’s lightweight move immediately sparked conversations around a potential super fight with Islam Makhachev, who has successfully defended his belt four times since winning it against Charles Oliveira in 2022.
Makhachev most recently defeated Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in a short-notice bout after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew with an injury on weigh-in day, and UFC CEO Dana White made it clear in the aftermath of the event that Tsarukyan would have to work his way back towards a lightweight title shot.
Helwani’s report that Topuria and Oliveira could meet for the vacant lightweight title implies that Makhachev may himself be planning on a move up in weight, and the welterweight title will be on the line next month when Champion Belal Muhammad squares off with Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.
READ MORE: Michael Chandler teases huge Conor McGregor fight
Specific details regarding Topuria’s next fight will hopefully arrive soon given that “La Leyenda” has officially confirmed that he’s in camp, and no matter who he faces during International Fight Week the former champion’s return will be one of the biggest combat sports spectacles of the year.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
- UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
- UFC star Kayla Harrison predicts Julianna Peña title fight will feel like 'Godzilla'
- Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones’ dark history in latest jab
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.