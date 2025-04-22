Michael Chandler teases huge Conor McGregor fight
Michael Chandler was quick to reply to Conor McGregor's social media jab.
McGregor branded Chandler as 'unfinished business' in a Tweet on April 22. Whether he deletes the message remains to be seen, but Chandler has capitalized on the opportunity.
Despite major career setbacks including being found liable of sexual assault, and a botched crypto scheme, McGregor is still the UFC's coveted money fight, and Chandler isn't about to waste the opportunity.
Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's online jab
Following McGregor's message, Chandler immediately hit back with "unfinished business loading," and a picture of Chandler and McGregor's time on The Ultimate Fighter.
He then shared a picture of a airplane taking flight.
A McGregor comeback doesn't seem likely, but the UFC is in dire need of a solid headliner for International Fight Week in June. Currently, UFC 317 is headless, with reports of Dricus Du Plessis being injured, Islam Makhachev avoiding Ilia Topuria, and Jon Jones nowhere to be found.
Is the UFC negotiating the ill-fated matchup between McGregor and Chandler?
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC's Ian Machado Garry drops surprising admission about Shavkat Rakhmonov fight
- UFC accused of blocking title path for unbeaten contender
- UFC fighter pulled from card after alleged assault on minor
- Bruce Buffer has bold take on Logan Paul fighting in the UFC
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.